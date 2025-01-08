Game Preview: Cougars vs. Giants: 0

January 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Tonight, at CN Centre, the Prince George Cougars conclude their four-game home-stand as they take on the Vancouver Giants at 7:00 pm. Tonight marks the Cougar debut for the newly acquired forward Ben Riche.

THE LAST GAME: Jan. 7, 2025 - PG 4 vs VAN 2

PG Goal Scorers: Heidt, Valis, Lajoie, Kmec

VAN Goal Scorers: Schmidt, Leslie

Goalies: PG: Ravensbergen (26/28 - 60:00) VAN: Hood (25/28 - 60:00)

PG PP: 0/3 PK: 1/2 | Shots: PG: 30 / VAN: 28

3 Stars: 1. Heidt, PG; 2. Schmidt, VAN; 3: Ravensbergen, PG

Noteworthy: Riley Heidt collected his 224th and 225th career assists, marking him 11 assists shy of surpassing Mark Morrison's all-time assist record in Victoria and Prince George Cougars history.

WHO'S HOT

Riley Heidt has points in 9 of his last 10 (8-7-15) 16 of his last 18 (14-19-30)

Terik Parascak has points in 13 of his last 17 (6-19-25)

Ben Riche has points in 9 consecutive games (6-9-15)

Borya Valis has points in 9 of his last 12 (7-9-16)

Josh Ravensbergen has won seven of his last nine starts

Cooper Michaluk has won his last three starts

MILESTONE WATCH

Riley Heidt - 225 career assists (11 away from record PG & VIC)

Koehn Ziemmer - 113 career goals (8 away from Cougars record)

Jett Lajoie - 97 career games played (3 away from 100)

Borya Valis - 191 career points (9 away from 200)

Viliam Kmec - 90 career assists (19 away from 100)

Van Eger - 89 career games played (11 away from 100)

Josh Ravensbergen - 45 career wins (5 away from 50)

Aleksey Chichkin - 93 career games played (7 away from 100)

Ben Riche - 46 career goals (4 away from 50)

A LOOK AHEAD

January 8th - vs. Vancouver Giants - 7:00 pm PDT

January 10th - @ Kelowna Rockets - 7:05 pm PDT

January 11th - @ Kamloops Blazers - 6:00 pm PDT

January 17th - @ Spokane Chiefs - 7:05 pm PDT

January 18th - @ Everett Silvertips - 6:05 pm PDT

January 24th - vs Brandon Wheat Kings - 7:00 pm PDT

January 25th - vs Kamloops Blazers - 6:00 pm

January 28th - vs Swift Current Broncos - 7:00 pm

January 31st - vs. Tri-City Americans - 7:00 pm

February 1st - vs. Tri-City Americans - 6:00 pm

February 4th - at Tri City Americans - 7:05 pm

February 7th - at Kelowna Rockets - 7:05 pm

NOTED (Team Highlights vs VAN)

The Cougars and Giants meet for the 41st time in the last five seasons in their regular season history...Prince George holds a 26-12-1-1 overall record. The Cougars are 10-3-0-0 in the last thirteen meetings, dating back to the 2023-24 regular season.

CATS ARE HOT: The Cougars enter Wedndesday's contest having won seven of their last eight games. The Cats enter January after their season-best month of December, sporting an 8-1-0-0 record. The Cougars sit atop the BC Division and are second in the Western Conference.

THE PRICE IS RICHE: On Wednesday, January 8th, the Prince George Cougars acquired sniper Ben Riche (05) from the Saskatoon Blades in exchange for Hunter Laing, Luke Dumas, a first-round pick in 2026, and a fifth-round pick in 2028. Riche has had a monster season, owning 54 points (23-31-54) in 37 games played. He enters tonight's game against Vancouver with points in nine consecutive games.

MAKING MOVES: On Tuesday, January 7th, the Cougars acquired 6'5 defenceman Aleksey Chichkin (05) from the Regina Pats in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2027. The Vancouver, BC native owns seven points (3-4-7) in 33 games this season.

CATS DO BC: Entering tonight's battle against Vancouver, the Cougars are 13-2-0-1 against the BC Division. The Cougars have outscored their BC division foes 73-46, and are nearly connecting at 30% on the power-play.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.