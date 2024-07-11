Tiedemann Shoves, RailCats Leave Sioux Falls with 3-1 Win

(Sioux Falls, SD) One more game and the RailCats would get on the bus and head back East to the US Steel Yard for a seven-game homestand. Gary SouthShore was in a four-game losing streak as Tai Tiedemann got the ball against the Canaries, as Sioux Falls turned to Seth Miller to complete the sweep.

In the second inning, the Canaries scored the first run of the game. Trevor Achenbach blasted a home run over the left field wall to move the Canaries in front 1-0. The RailCats threatened with men on first and third with two outs, but Miller retired the threat on a strikeout.

The RailCats had a runner-up in scoring position the next inning but once against the Canaries completed the tight rope walk and retired another zero on the 'Cats. Gary finally broke through in the fifth inning. Gio Diaz stole second and with two outs, LG Castillo hit a ground ball through the right side to drive in Diaz for his 26th RBI of the year. On the very next pitch, Marcos Gonzalez hit his career-high in-home runs with his eighth of the season. The RailCats led 3-1.

Tai Tiedemann kept working for the RailCats as he logged seven innings and only allowed just one earned run from the second-inning home run. Gary SouthShore handed the ball to all-star Josh Smith for a 1-2-3 eighth, and another all-star Nate Alexander handled the ninth. With two outs Mike Hart Singled to bring up the tying run, but Alexander struck out Achenbach to end the four-game skid.

The RailCats go to 21-34 and will begin a homestand tomorrow. Coming in for three games are the Chicago Dogs followed by the Lake Country DockHounds for a four-game series. Tomorrow's game is Star Wars Night, and the first pitch is scheduled for 6:45 PM. The broadcast will be on AABaseball.TV, MIXLR, and WE.FM 95.9.

