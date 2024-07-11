Alex DuBord Sets RedHawks Career Saves Record in Win Over Explorers

FARGO - RedHawks closer Alex DuBord broke a 21-year-old RedHawks career record with his 48th save in a Fargo-Moorhead uniform on Wednesday night to seal a 5-4 win over the Sioux City Explorers at Newman Outdoor Field.

DuBord came into the game at 47 saves, tied with Steve Montgomery - the former RedHawks pitcher (2001-03) and current Sioux City manager - atop the team's all-time list.

Despite loading the bases and scoring twice in the top of the ninth, the Explorers couldn't get a tying run on the Fargo South grad.

The RedHawks (33-21) jumped out to a 3-0 lead with two runs in the first and another in the fourth, but Sioux City answered with a pair of runs in the seventh to get back within one.

A pair of RBIs from Evan Alexander and Ben Livorsi in the eighth inning proved pivotal as insurance to give the RedHawks a three-run lead heading into the final frame.

Starter Colten Davis was stellar on the mound for Fargo-Moorhead, hurling 6.1 innings of two-run ball while striking out five to get the win.

Ismael Alcantara was the lone RedHawk with multiple hits in the contest.

The RedHawks and Explorers will finish off their four-game series with Sioux City on Thursday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch is slated for 12:30 p.m.

