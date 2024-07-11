Canaries Drop Series Finale vs RailCats

SIOUX FALLS, SD - Two hits from Josh Rehwaldt and A solo home run from Trevor Achenbach were not enough to complete the series sweep on Thursday as the Birds dropped the series finale 3-1 to Gary SouthShore.

Achenbach started the scoring in the bottom of the second inning with a blast over the left-field fence. That score would hold until the top of the fifth inning when the Railcats pushed across three runs on an RBI single from LG Castillo that scored Gio Diaz, followed by a Marcos Gonzalez two-run home run.

The Birds bats had no answers for Tai Tiedemann as he picked up the win on seven innings of work only allowing one run on five hits, striking out five and only walking one. Seth Miller was tagged with a loss, going five innings and allowing three runs on six hits and one walk. Miller struck out five in the effort.

Sioux Falls shifts its focus to the Winnipeg Goldeyes, opening up a three-game set Friday night to finish off the homestand. First pitch will be at 7:05 on I'm Ron Burgundy Night at the Birdcage.

