Scholten Earns Second Win

July 11, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release









Sioux City Explorers pitcher J.D. Scholten

(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Dylan Engel)

FARGO, N. D. - It was another dazzling start for the story of the year in the American Association as Sioux City's emergency pitcher from July 6 returned to the mound for his second game with the Explorers. The formerly retired J.D. Scholten (2-0) cemented himself as a true two-way player: a starting pitcher for the X's and a member of the Iowa State House of Representatives. The Representative helped lead the Sioux City Explorers (25-29) to a victory in the final of a four-game series against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (33-22) Thursday afternoon, posting a quality start in the 3-1 win.

Out the gate, Sioux City's Scholten delivered, but so did Fargo starter Kolby Kiser as both dueled through the early part of the game. Each starter held shutouts through the first three innings, despite each team's threatening in the third with two baserunners.

That changed in the bottom of the fourth when Fargo's Sam Dexter placed a bunt down the third base line, barely beating Scholten's throw to first, allowing Drew Ward to score and giving the RedHawks a 1-0 lead.

The X's battled back in the top of the fifth with Sioux City's Daniel Montano tying it up with an RBI single off Fargo's Kiser, sending home Daniel Lingua and knotting it 1-1.

Despite allowing a run in the fourth, the Iowa State Representative had back-to-back scoreless frames in the fifth and sixth for the Explorers, which allowed the X's an opportunity to take the lead in the top of the seventh. Sioux City's Scott Ota came up big for the X's, hitting a one-out triple off Fargo reliever Cade Torgerson (0-2) before John Nogowski sent him home with a sac fly, making it 2-1 Explorers.

Scholten's second start of the season officially ended in the bottom of the seventh as Sioux City's Santiago Florez began the inning on the mound. Scholten finished the game with a quality start for the Explorers, collecting three strikeouts over six innings, allowing just one run on seven hits and two walks.

The X's added some insurance to their lead in the top of the ninth when Sioux City's Daniel Perez picked up an RBI single off Fargo reliever Nolan LaMere. The hit sent home John Nogowski and made it 3-1; however, Daniel Montano was thrown out at third on the play and ended the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Explorers turned to All-Star reliever Kyle Marman to close it, and he struck out the side to secure the save (7).

The Explorers continue their six-game road trip Friday July 12 with game one of a two game series against the Lake Country DockHounds at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS.

