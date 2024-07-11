Birds Send Six to 2024 All Star Game

July 11, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Six members of the Canaries have been selected to participate in the 2024 American Association All-Star Game.

Local talents Jordan Barth (Augustana University) and Josh Rehwaldt (University of Sioux Falls) were named starters for the West Division team while Ty Culbreth, Mike Hart, Trevor Achenbach and Zach Veen have been tabbed as reserves.

Barth, now in his second season with the Birds, is hitting .249 with 18 extra base hits, 31 runs batted in and 11 stolen bases. The Cold Spring, Minnesota, native is one of the league's premier defensive shortstops, having committed just four errors in 236 chances.

Rehwaldt returns to the Canaries after appearing in 29 games during the 2019 season. He's currently leading the team in batting average (.335), hits (63), doubles (17), homeruns (12), slugging percentage (.649) and on-base percentage (.425) and ranks in the top ten league-wide in all of those categories.

Culbreth leads the American Association with eight wins and his 1.91 earned run average is the best mark among all qualified pitchers. The left-hander from Bryan, Texas, has yielded just 14 earned runs and 12 walks over 66 innings this season with 44 strikeouts and two complete games.

Mike Hart returns to the All-Star Game after participating in the 2023 festivities. The Canaries first baseman is hitting .316 with ten doubles and three homeruns in 34 games and his .421 on-base percentage ranks ninth in the league. The 2019 American Association Rookie of the Year has not committed an error this season while logging over 200 innings at first base.

Achenbach touts a batting average of .280 and leads the Birds with 42 runs batted in. His twelve homeruns are tied with Rehwaldt for the most on the team and he possesses a .388 on-base percentage. Defensively, Achenbach has committed just five errors in 209 chances playing first and second base this season.

Veen has allowed only five earned runs over 20 2/3 innings out of the Sioux Falls bullpen. He has struck out 24 opposing batters, holds a 2.17 earned run average and tossed eleven consecutive scoreless outings to open his Canaries tenure.

The American Association is once again allowing fans to choose the final member of each division's All-Star Game roster with a "Last Man In" vote. Wyatt Ulrich, who was an All-Star selection in 2022, is on the ballot representing Sioux Falls. The 2021 league rookie of the year is batting .284 with a team-best 12 stolen bases. He has also drawn 27 walks and collected 13 runs batted in, primarily batting in the leadoff spot. Voting is open through Thursday, July 11, at noon.

The American Association All-Star Game will be held on Tuesday, July 23 at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

