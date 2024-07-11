Cougars Fall in Thriller

GENEVA, Ill. - In a thrilling game that took 10 innings to decide, the Cleburne Railroaders came out on top with a 10-5 victory over the Kane County Cougars on Thursday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

The Cougars (31-23) had a chance to win the ballgame in the bottom of the ninth. Kane County entered the frame trailing 5-4 with Cleburne (32-24) closer Kristian Scott (5-1) on the mound for a third inning of work. Scott promptly walked Galli Cribbs Jr., who moved to second on a groundout by Armond Upshaw. Josh Allen then drew another walk before Cornelius Randolph singled to load the bases. Then, Todd Lott drew another walk to score Cribbs and tie the game at five. However, Scott struck out Claudio Finol and induced a fly out from Jonah Davis to send the game to extras.

In the top of 10th, Cleburne put the game out of reach. With one out, Blake Grant-Parks hit a single off Garrett Williams (0-2) that scored the inherited runner Carter Aldrete to make it 6-5. C.J. Carter then entered the ballgame for the Cougars and loaded the bases by hitting one batter and walking another. Shed Long then belted a grand slam down the right field line to make it 10-5 Cleburne. Facing a five-run deficit, the Cougars went down in order in the bottom of the 10th.

Earlier in the night, Cleburne took the lead in the top of the first. Facing starter Jack Fox, Long hit a hustle double through the right side. One batter later, Hill Alexander drove in Long with a line drive single to left-center to make it 1-0.

The Railroaders added another run in the top of the second on a sacrifice fly by Jaxx Groshans. In the third, Alexander drove in another run with an RBI double to make it 3-0.

Kane County responded in the bottom of the third against Cleburne starter Antonio Velez. With two outs, Upshaw worked a walk. Then, Allen blasted a two-run homer down the left field line to bring the Cougars within a run.

After Allen's homer, Cleburne quickly struck back. Following a pair of singles by Aldrete and Groshans, Bret Boswell poked another base hit to score Aldrete and make it 4-2.

The Cougars pulled a run closer in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single by Todd Lott. Kane County then tied the game in the seventh on an RBI fielder's choice from Upshaw that knotted the game at four. Cleburne took the lead back in the top of the eighth, as Thomas Dillard tripled and came home on a single by Groshans that made it 5-4 before the Cougars rallied in the ninth.

Despite the loss, the Cougars benefitted from great relief work. AJ Jones tossed three scoreless innings, allowing just two hits with one strikeout. Williams also provided quality work, allowing just one run over 1.1 innings.

The Cougars continue the six-game series with Cleburne on Friday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. Right-hander Jalen Miller (1-1, 6.17 ERA) is set to go for Cleburne against Cougars' righty Westin Muir (5-5, 5.55 ERA) For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

