RedHawks Drop Series Finale, Explorers Avoid Sweep

July 11, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release









Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in the field

(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel) Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in the field(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel)

FARGO - After taking the first three games of a four-game series against Sioux City, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (33-22) dropped a narrow 3-1 decision to the Explorers on Thursday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field.

Kolby Kiser was tremendous for the RedHawks in his fifth start of the season, allowing only one run on five hits in 6.0 innings pitched, but Sioux City got to the RedHawks bullpen for two runs - one each in the seventh and ninth innings - to get the win.

Ismael Alcantara, Drew Ward and Jordan Siket each had two hits for the RedHawks. The lone Fargo-Moorhead run came courtesy of a Sam Dexter RBI single in the fourth inning.

The RedHawks head next to Milwaukee for a three-game road series beginning Friday before returning to Newman Outdoor Field on Monday for the start of a homestand against the Kane County Cougars and Kansas City Monarchs that will feature eight games in seven days. First pitch on Monday night is slated for 7:02 p.m.

For the full 2024 RedHawks schedule, ticket and promotional information, call 701-235-6161 or visit www.fmredhawks.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.