Fargo Wins Tight Game

FARGO, N. D. - The Sioux City Explorers (24-29) couldn't get the win in a close game against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (33-21), falling Wednesday night 5-4. The X's were just 90 feet from tying it in the ninth as four Explorers had multiple hits, but it wasn't enough to power a victory on the road.

The RedHawks took the first lead of the game in the bottom of the first as Fargo's Marcus Chiu hit an RBI sac fly off Sioux City starter Joey Murray (3-3), sending home Ismael Alcantara and giving the Hawks a 1-0 lead. Later in the frame, Fargo's Ben Livorsi hit a single off Sioux City's Murray, sending Peter Brookshaw to third, but Brookshaw came home on an error from Sioux City right fielder Daniel Montano, extending the RedHawks lead to 2-0.

After a couple of scoreless frames, Fargo's CJ Valdez raced home on a wild pitch from Sioux City's Murray in the bottom of the fourth, growing the lead to 3-0 RedHawks.

After six shutout innings, the X's finally got to Fargo starter Colten Davis (5-3) in the top of the seventh when Sioux City's Cameron Cannon ripped a two-RBI double, sending around John Nogowski and Daniel Montano and cutting the Explorers' deficit to 3-2. The X's then loaded the bases on Fargo's Davis with one out, but Jake Dykhoff relieved him, inducing a fly out and catching Sioux City's Cannon at home trying to tag up.

Fargo's Sam Dexter led off the bottom of the eighth with a double off Sioux City's Gonzalez, and Evan Alexander followed with an RBI single, making it a 4-2 game. The RedHawks added another run later in the frame as the X's couldn't complete a double play on a grounder from Fargo's Livorsi, allowing Alcantara to score and extending the RedHawks lead to 5-2.

Fargo's Jake Dykhoff returned to the mound in the ninth, allowing a leadoff double from Sioux City's Cannon before Alex DuBord relieved him. The X's loaded the bases before Sioux City's Daniel Perez picked up an RBI single, sending home Cannon and making it 5-3. Sioux City's Ota drew a walk the next plate appearance, pushing home Jake Ortega and cutting the deficit to one. Despite the tying run just 90 feet from scoring, Fargo's DuBord induced a ground ball from Sioux City's Nogowski, forcing out Ota and earning the save (12).

The Explorers continue their six-game road trip Thursday July 11 with the final game of the four-game series against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo, North Dakota. The first pitch is set for 12:30 p.m.

