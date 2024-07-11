'Dogs' Late Surge Falls Short in Series Finale

LINCOLN, NE - The Saltdogs (20-36) mounted a late comeback in the series finale but Milwaukee (29-26) shut the door in a 5-4 win.

INF Drew Devine reached twice on a walk and a single, he stole a base and came around to score a run.

INF Spencer Henson would open the scoring with an RBI single, he would also come around to score from second to make it a one-run game in the eighth.

RHP Foster Pace went 5.0 innings in this sixth start of the season surrendering five hits, a season-high tying three runs, all of them earned, three walks, and struck out three batters.

The Saltdogs opened the scoring for the third consecutive night with a run in the top of the first inning as Henson drove in OF Aaron Takacs from third after he doubled earlier in the inning.

Milwaukee would waste no time taking the lead however with two in the bottom of the first with a solo homer and an RBI ground out to take a one run lead after the opening frame. To the fourth, the Milkmen would extend the lead to two with another RBI single.

Lincoln would take advantage of two errors from Milwaukee in the fifth and score twice to tie the game at three as Devine and OF Zan Zurbrugg both crossed the plate. The Milkmen would finish the game with four errors in total.

A two-run home run from Milwaukee in the sixth reclaimed the lead for the Milkmen and they would hold it for the rest of the night.

OF Matt Pita would bring the 'Dogs a run closer in the eighth with an RBI single scoring Henson but would go scoreless in the ninth to close the series finale.

The Saltdogs open a three-game series with the Kansas City Monarchs on Friday night at 7:05 at Haymarket Park in Lincoln, Nebraska.

