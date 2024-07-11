Unexpected Starts, All-Stars and a Saves Mark Set: Ten Things to Know in the American Association this Week

The American Association of Professional Baseball season continues with a full slate of series this weekend, all available for free live viewing at aabaseball.tv.

Here are 10 (or so) more Things to Know about the AAPB this week:

When Iowa State Representative JD Scholten (House District 1) made a spot start for the Sioux City Explorers on Saturday, his first trip to the MercyOne Field at Lewis & Clark Park mound in 17 years, expectations were tempered. But that 6 2/3 innings of two-run ball earned the 44-year-old righty a win, media attention locally and nationally, and another start today at Fargo-Moorhead (12:30 p.m. CT, AABaseball.tv).

The Cleburne Railroaders' Carter Aldrete (nephew of 10-year Major Leaguer Mike Aldrete and son of nine-year pro Rich) has had a fantastic first season in powder blue, and he's the cover man in the June/July issue of Johnson County Community Life, which also previewed the season and included a feature on Railroaders Superfan Garey Wiley, who has attended all but two of the team's home games since 2017.

AAPB Broadcast alum Sean Aaronson, who has broadcasted the St. Paul Saints since 2007 (in the AAPB from 2007-20), was called up to broadcast six Minnesota Twins games - replacing Kris Atteberry, who broadcasted for St. Paul (2002-06, including '06 in the AAPB) and Sioux Falls (1999-2001).

On the player alum side, Gabriel Cancel (Milwaukee '23) was recently signed by the Blue Jays organization and homered six times in his first 10 games for Triple-A Buffalo, and Twins organization infielder Payton Eeles (Chicago '23), who began the season in Low A, was promoted to Triple-A St. Paul., where he's slashing .333/.600/.667 in his first six games.

The Olympics are getting most of the international attention this summer, but there's more worldwide baseball out there. Fargo-Moorhead RHP Orlando Rodriguez will be representing Spain at the upcoming European baseball tournament in the Netherlands.

Call it vacaciones, a siesta or a quick trip South of the Border, but AAPB All-Star Izzy Alcantara found Fargo-Moorhead more to his liking, returning to the RedHawks after a four-game stint with Aguascalientes in the Mexican League. The speedster (38 stolen bases through Wednesday) is second in the league in batting at .355 and has gone 10 for 26 in six games since his visit to the historic central Mexican city.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes are participating in a scholarship program with Baseball Manitoba, incorporating players, coaches and umpires into the offerings. Applications are due Monday, available through this link.

Members of the Kane County Cougars were on hand assisting clients at the Marklund Hyde Center in Geneva, Ill., on Tuesday for a softball game. The Center provides 24-hour residential care for infants, children and adults with severe and profound developmental disabilities. See a gallery of images from the fantastic day here, and congratulations to the whole Cougars organization on an amazing, fulfilling event.

On-field Congratulations are in order to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks' Alex DuBord, who recorded his franchise-record 48th save in a F-M uniform last night in a win over the West-leading Sioux Falls Canaries. A former 10th-round pick of the San Francisco Giants out of Faulkner (Ala.) University, the Fargo native is in his fourth year with the RedHawks, posting 12 saves thus far in 2024.

Earlier this year, former longtime Gary SouthShore RailCats PA announcer, Tommy Williams passed away at the age of 66 years old. Williams was the PA announcer for the RailCats for 18 years and his signature "People, People, People." opened up every RailCats home game, every fan that attended a game knew the voice and the signature statement as the sign of summer in Northwest Indiana. To honor his contributions not just to the RailCats, but also his love for sports in the Region for so long, the press box that Williams called home was renamed the "Tommy Williams Pressbox" on his birthday, July 4.

Some fun theme nights coming up:

Thursday, "Shirt off our Backs" Night, Winnipeg Goldeyes

Friday, "I'm Ron Burgundy?" Night, Sioux Falls Canaries

Friday, Video Game Night, Kane County Cougars

Sunday, Sensory Game, Gary SouthShore RailCats

Tuesday, Celebrate Reading Night, Sioux City Explorers

Wednesday, Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks

