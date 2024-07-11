Bats Wake Up, Crush Dogs

July 11, 2024 - American Association (AA)

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - The Lake Country DockHounds rebounded emphatically as they routed the Chicago Dogs 12-6 Wednesday in Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

Though the Dogs struck first, plating four in the first, the DockHounds offense returned with a vengeance. Lake Country strung together a four-run first inning of their own by way of a Ryan Hernandez RBI double and a Curtis Terry two-run home run.

Coming off a game in which they were shut out for the sixth time this season, every DockHound got involved in the offensive onslaught.

"We did a good job of passing the bats today," Ryan Hernandez said. "You can see the team is starting to click as when one person would walk, the next person would get a hit before the big hit came. We just did that all night long and that's what happens, you win games."

The DockHounds, searching for an energy boost, had a surprise fan section Wednesday night. As Swanda struggled in the first inning, a group of fans rallied to create a "student section" full of echoing chants and supportive comments.

"I loved it, we need to have them there every night," Hernandez said.

After Lake Country went down 4-0 early, the chants started. With an initial "Let's Go Swanda" chant from the section behind home plate, Swanda found a way to show grit and determination. Swanda finished his day with an impressive 5 inning outing getting credited with the win.

"He was up there competing," Hernandez said. "Chicago is a really good hitting team and up there at the top of the division, but he just kept fighting. He kept it close enough for us to back him up and that's all you can ask for, a competitor."

As Swanda battled, the offense refused to let another strong starting pitching performance go to waste. After four runs in the first, the DockHounds had a grand fourth inning in which they scored six runs. A key to that was the team trusting one another.

"Hitting is contagious," Hernandez said. "When one guy catches a barrel, others tend to follow as a result of confidence at the plate. I think we are about to click and make a run."

As Lake Country put the game out of reach with two more runs in the fifth, this was just what the DockHounds ordered. In need of a hot stretch, an offensive explosion could certainly provide that initial spark.

The DockHounds will look to conclude the series against the Dogs at 12:05 on Thursday in Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

