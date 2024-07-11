Railroaders Take Game 3 in Extra Innings Over Kane County

Geneva, IL - With possibly the biggest hit of the Railroaders season, SS Shed Long hit a grand slam in the top of the 10th inning that gave Cleburne the 10-5 win over Kane County on Thursday night at Northwest Medicine Field.

Long redeemed himself after a rough start to the Cougars series as he went 0-for-7 with a walk in the double header on Wednesday. The win places Cleburne alongside the Cougars in first of the American Association's East Division.

The Railroaders started off hot with a run scored in each of the first four innings. However, Cleburne had plenty of opportunities to add to their leads but failed to convert leaving nine runners on base. Kane County faced the same issue as they left 11 on base with both teams making incredible defensive plays.

After a solid start from LHP Antonio Velez, RHP Kristian Scott entered the ballgame in the seventh with one out. Scott pitched for the rest of regulation, matching his longest relief appearance of the season.

In the ninth, after two walks and a single from LF Cornelious Randolph, DH Todd Lott walked to bring in the tying run. Scott retired the following two batters to go to extras which earned him the win after Long's grand slam.

Something's gotta give in game four as the winner of Friday's game will be in sole possession of first place. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

