RedHawks Top NDSU to Finish Exhibition Slate

May 8, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - The RedHawks held off a late push from NDSU on Wednesday night to claim a 5-4 exhibition win over the Bison in front of 1,908 fans at Newman Outdoor Field.

A picture-perfect, 70-degree night at the ballpark provided a glimpse of the summer to come, and Fargo-Moorhead jumped on the Bison pitching early, scoring three runs over the first two innings and two more in the fourth to claim an early lead.

Marcus Chiu had a pair of RBIs for the RedHawks and Juan Fernandez also knocked in a run.

Orlando Rodriguez threw four innings in his final preseason tune-up appearance, allowing one run on five hits with two strikeouts and a walk.

Kolby Kiser added three innings - allowing only an unearned run and striking out five - and Naswell Paulino and Rogelio Quesada each appeared for an inning in relief.

Trailing by three in the ninth, the Bison loaded the bases and scored two runs to cut the deficit to one before Quesada struck out Davis Hamilton to finish off the game.

Fargo-Moorhead kicks off the 2025 American Association season on Friday, May 9, against the Sioux Falls Canaries with postgame fireworks to finish off the night. First pitch is slated for 7:02 p.m. All fans in attendance will receive a RedHawks 2025 magnet schedule thanks to Magnifi Financial. Kids can play on inflatables presented by Games Galore.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.