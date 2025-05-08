RailCats Bring in Two Outfielders Before 2025 Opening Day

May 8, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) One day before the 2025 season begins for the Gary SouthShore RailCats, the club made a couple more additions by signing two outfielders. Former Texas Rangers farmhand Yosy Galan and Mets minor leaguer Joe Suozzi.

Galan is a 24-year-old outfielder from the Dominican Republic. The slugger was signed as an international free agent in October of 2024 when he was 19 years old. In 2021 he spent the season in the Arizona Complex League and in 51 games he clobbered 10 home runs and had a .871 OPS and was named to a Post-Season All-Star.

Galan continued to impress with the power numbers with the Rangers, at the end of the 2022 season he banged out 20 home runs in 99 games and 18 more in '23. Last season the 6-4 power bat starred in 88 games with Hickory and hit 8 home runs, had 93 total bases and stole 28 bases.

Suozzi is also an outfielder and is 27 years old. The right-handed hitter graduated from Chaminade High School and walked on to Boston College, the same school his father graduated from. Suozzi would play in 2018 as a sophomore for the Eagles, in 2019 and 2020 he put up some good numbers before the COVID shutdown. In 2020 the New Yorker had a .414 batting average, a .471 on-base percentage, and a 1.109 OPS.

His hometown team, the New York Mets, would sign Suozzi after a shortened 2020 MLB draft. Suozzi made his professional debut in 2021 with the St. Lucie Mets. He would move along the Mets system to Triple-A Syracuse by 2023 and in 38 games with the Mets he had a .270 batting average, hit 4 home runs, and drove in 16 runs.

This past season, Suozzi played in Double-A Binghamton, then he played his first year in partner league baseball with the Kansas City Monarchs and the Long Island Ducks. Suozzi started the 2025 season witht the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

The Gary SouthShore RailCats are entering their 22nd season and opening day is scheduled for May 9th in Franklin against the Milwaukee Milkmen. The home opener at the US Steel Yard will take place on Tuesday, May 13th at 6:45 as the Cleburne Railroaders come into town. Tickets for all RailCats games can be purchased by clicking the link, or you can call the office at (219)-882-2255. https://railcatsbaseball.com/

