Explorers Release 2025 Promotional Schedule

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers are excited to announce our full slate of promotions for the 2025 season. The team is gearing up for its 32nd season in Siouxland with Opening Night just 43 days away! This season's promotional calendar is one of the best in team history and includes (3) Fireworks Shows, (8) Premium Giveaway Nights, Numerous Community/Theme Nights, (3) Jersey Auctions and tons of excitement every game at Lewis & Clark Park!

After a seven-game road trip to start the season, The X's open the home slate Friday, May 16th vs. the Kansas City Monarchs. Opening Night will feature pregame live music by local artists, The Erickson Brothers Band, as well as the return of the fan favorite Free T-Shirt Friday, with Austin Drury T-Shirts to be thrown out to the crowd throughout the game.

Souvenir Saturdays are back with a premium giveaway going to the first 500 fans through the gate each Saturday Night. This year's slate of giveaways includes the following items: Magnet Schedules (May 17th), Camo Baseball Caps (May 24th), Cowboy Hats (May 31st), X's Red Solo Cups (June 13th), Team Photos (July 5th), Pennants (July 19th), "Mongo" Bobbleheads (August 9th) and Replica Jerseys (August 16th).

Military Sundays also return in 2025, featuring Buy-1-get-1-FREE tickets for all Military personnel every Sunday game. June 1st marks the X's 2nd Annual Faith & Family Day while June 15th Dad's can spend Father's Day at the ballpark and enjoy a catch on the field after the game.

The Explorers will light up the skies 3 times in 2025 with Siouxland's Best Fireworks Shows scheduled for July 3rd, July 4th and August 16th.

New for 2025, is a scheduled Doubleheader (June 14th) that will also feature a performance by the world-famous Tyler's Balancing Act as he's sure to wow the crowd at Lewis & Clark Park. In addition, the X's first ever Star Wars Night is set for July 19th, featuring character appearances and players wearing specialty designed Star Wars Jerseys. Other fan favorites returning in 2025 include Little League Day (May 18th), Ag Night (May 31st), Strike Out Cancer Night (June 14th), Celebrate Reading Night (July 31st), Local Heroes Night (August 8th) and Fan Appreciation Week (August 24th - 28th).

For a full list of promotions please follow the X's social media channels or visit www.xsbaseball.com. Individual game tickets for the 2025 campaign go on sale Friday, April 4th at xsbaseball.com, in person at the Lewis & Clark Box Office or over the phone at 712-277-9467. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for updates all season long.

