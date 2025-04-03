Saltdogs Resign Patel; Add Catcher and Infield Experience

April 3, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Lincoln, Nebraska- The Lincoln Saltdogs have announced the signing of three more players for the 2025 season.

Karan Patel returns to the Lincoln pitching staff. The 6'0", 238-pound right-hander rejoins the Saltdogs after starting 16 games for Lincoln in 2024. A native of Sugarland, Texas, Patel played collegiately at the University of Texas-San Antonio. In five seasons of minor league baseball, Patel spent time in Double-A with the Birmingham Barons, in 2022.

Matt Phipps returns to professional baseball action with Lincoln, this season. A 6'3", 220-pound catcher, Phipps played his college ball for Western Kentucky. After college, Phipps played 24 games in Independent League ball, mostly recently with the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes of the Atlantic League, in 2022.

Rolando Espinosa joins the Saltdogs for his first season, in 2025. A 5'11", 204-pound infielder, Espinosa hails from Naples, Florida. The Cuban-born infielder has spent time playing in AAA with the Sugarland Cowboys of the Pacific Coast League. Most recently, Espinosa played for the Houston Astros Double-A affiliate, the Corpus Christi Hooks, of the Texas League. With the Hooks, Espinosa played in 84 games, in 2024, hitting ten home runs, while adding eleven doubles.

Lincoln begins the 2025 American Association season Friday, May 9th, when they travel to Kansas City, Kansas to begin a three-game series with the Kansas City Monarchs. Opening night at Haymarket Park will be Friday, May 16th, when the Saltdogs host the Winnipeg Goldeyes, at 7:05 p.m.

All home and away Saltdogs games will be broadcast on radio on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, in Lincoln. For tickets, promotional information and to visit the online store, go to: www.saltdogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.