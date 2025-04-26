Denning Signs with Lincoln

April 26, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Lincoln, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs have announced the signing of Infielder Connor Denning.

A 5'11", 205-pound switch-hitting infielder, Denning will begin his first season with Lincoln, in 2025. A native of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Denning played his college ball at Campbell University, in the Big South Conference. With Campbell, Denning hit .319 with 24 home runs and 99 runs batted in through 116 games over three seasons for the Fighting Camels.

Denning comes to Lincoln from the Pioneer League, where he played for the Billings Mustangs the past two seasons. In 2023 and 2024, Denning batted .329 with 25 home runs and 114 rbi's, while playing 134 games for the Mustangs, and swiped 17 bases, while adding 24 doubles.

Lincoln fans may purchase single game tickets for the 2025 home opener and all home games on the Saltdogs 2025 schedule. Single game tickets may be purchased one of three ways: in person at the Haymarket Park Box Office (403 Line Drive Circle), by telephone at 402-474-BALL (2255), or on-line at www.saltdogs.com/schedule.

Lincoln begins the 2025 American Association season Friday, May 9th, when they travel to Kansas City, Kansas to begin a three-game series with the Kansas City Monarchs. The Saltdogs home-opener is Friday, May 16th at 7:05 p.m., versus the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

All home and away Saltdogs games will be broadcast on radio on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, in Lincoln. For promotional information and to visit the online store, go to: www.saltdogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from April 26, 2025

Denning Signs with Lincoln - Lincoln Saltdogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.