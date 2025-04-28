Malone Signs with Saltdogs

April 28, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln, Nebraska - Luke Malone, a 6'3", 210-pound right-handed pitcher, has signed to play for the Lincoln Saltdogs, in 2025.

A native of Round Rock, Texas, Malone spent the last two seasons with the Boise Hawks, in the Pioneer League. After 22 relief stints for the Hawks in 2023, Malone started all 19 of his appearance for Boise, in 2024.

Malone joins fellow Saltdog Karan Patel as former University of Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners. In college, Malone went 17-9 over in 63 appearances with 32 starts.

The Saltdogs officially open Spring Training, this weekend. Lincoln will play two exhibition games during Spring Training. The first is Wednesday, April 30th at 6:05pm, versus the Sioux City Explorers, at Haymarket Park. The second is Sunday, May 4th at 1:05pm, at Lewis and Clark Park in Sioux City, Iowa, versus the Explorers.

Lincoln begins the 2025 American Association season Friday, May 9th, when they travel to Kansas City, Kansas to begin a three-game series with the Kansas City Monarchs. The Saltdogs home-opener is Friday, May 16th at 7:05 p.m., versus the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

Lincoln fans may purchase single game tickets for the 2025 home opener and all home games on the Saltdogs 2025 schedule. Single game tickets may be purchased one of three ways: in person at the Haymarket Park Box Office (403 Line Drive Circle), by telephone at 402-474-BALL (2255), or on-line at www.saltdogs.com/schedule.

All home and away Saltdogs games will be broadcast on radio on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, in Lincoln. For promotional information and to visit the online store, go to: www.saltdogs.com.

