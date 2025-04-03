Olivero Set for Second Stint with SouthShore

(Gary, IN) Almost five weeks away from the American Association's 2025 opening day, the Gary SouthShore RailCats welcomed back Right-Hander Deyni Olivero back to the organization after a brief stint last season.

Olivero is a 27-year-old and was born in the Dominican Republic. The pitcher's professional baseball journey in 2015, when he signed as an international free agent with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He would make his professional debut in 2016 in the Dominican Summer league.

The hurler impressed scouts a few years later with back-to-back All-Star game appearances in the Pioneer League with the Missoula Osprey and the next year in the Northwest League as a member of the Hillsboro Hops. Olivero's 2019 also led to him being named the Northwest League Pitcher of the year, he posted a 2.09 ERA in 15 games, logging 64.2 innings pitched with 42 strikeouts.

Due to an injury, Olivero missed the 2021 season after one game. The D-Backs farmhand would pitch in three different levels at high-A, Double-A, and made five starts in Triple-A Reno. As a Reno Ace he posted a 3.81 ERA in 28.1 innings and struck out 14 batters. He pitched one more season in the Arizona system in 2023 in Double-A.

Olivero inked a deal with the RailCats in 2024 and made his debut on opening day against the Chicago Dogs. That day he came in for long relief recording four innings of work, allowing just one earned run and struck out four. RailCats Manager Lamarr Rogers moved him to the starting rotation and he would make two against Milwaukee and Sioux City. After going eight innings against the Explorers, Quintana Roo Tigres of the Mexico League signed Olivero to their roster.

Olivero's final ERA as a RailCats was a 3.57 and had 11 strikeouts and issued just four walks. With Quintana Roo, he made nine starts and had a 4.99 earned run average, including 30 punchouts and had allowed just three home runs.

"Deyni only appeared in (3) games / (2) starts for our team last season before having his contract transferred to Mexico," said Rogers. "In his brief time on the bump, he showed a bulldog, competitive mentality and positive understanding of what he was trying to accomplish on the mound. The loss of Deyni to Mexico so early in the season greatly affected our pitching staff as injuries also began to creep its way into the team. He's a good teammate and goes about his business professionally. I'm pleased to welcome him back to our Cats club."

The Gary SouthShore RailCats are entering their 22nd season and opening day is scheduled for May 9th in Franklin against the Milwaukee Milkmen. The home opener at the US Steel Yard will take place on Tuesday, May 13th at 6:45 as the Cleburne Railroaders come into town. Tickets for all RailCats games can be purchased by clicking the link, or you can call the office at (219)-882-2255. https://railcatsbaseball.com/

