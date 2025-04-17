Six-Year Major Leaguer Heads to Gary SouthShore

(Gary, IN) With the offseason wrapping up and spring training approaching for the Gary SouthShore RailCats, Field Manager Lamarr Rogers made another move by signing a former six-year big leaguer, Cody Reed.

Cody Reed is a left-handed pitcher from Mississippi. When the artillerist was in high school, he set numerous school records in strikeouts, wins, innings pitched, batters faced, starts, and shutouts. Coming out of high school, Reed only received one college offer, Northwest Mississippi Community College.

The fireballer pitched for two years in college, and in his sophomore season, he struck out 96 batters in just 73.1 innings and had an Earned Run Average of 3.07. This caught scouts' attention, and with the 46th pick of the 2013 MLB draft, the Kansas City Royals called his name.

Reed pitched in the Royals system for a few seasons until he was part of a four-player trade that involved All-Star Johnny Cueto in 2015. The southpaw would go into the 2016 season as the number three prospect in the Reds system, and in that season, he would get his first call-up to the big leagues.

Going up against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on June 18, Reed logged seven innings and struck out nine Astros. He fanned Carlos Correa, George Springer, and Carlos Gomez, all multiple-time all-stars.

Reed would bounce between Cincinnati and Triple-A Louisville for the next few seasons, serving as both a starter and a bullpen arm. In 2020, the Reds traded Reed over to the Tampa Bay Rays, and in 2021, he was shelved after being put on the 60-day injured list.

The 6-5 pitcher would elect free agency and went down south last year to pitch in the Mexican League for Olmecas de Tabasco. He struck out nine batters across 19.2 innings and had a 4.12 ERA.

"Cody brings (6) years Major League experience to our RailCats team. He has been both a starter and reliever but has excelled in the bullpen over his career," Lamarr Rogers said. "His knowledge of the game will be valuable to both starters and relievers on our pitching staff. He's excited to get going and we're happy to be a part of his hopeful road back to the Big Leagues."

The Gary SouthShore RailCats are entering their 22nd season and opening day is scheduled for May 9th in Franklin against the Milwaukee Milkmen. The home opener at the US Steel Yard will take place on Tuesday, May 13th at 6:45 as the Cleburne Railroaders come into town. Tickets for all RailCats games can be purchased by clicking the link, or you can call the office at (219)-882-2255. https://railcatsbaseball.com/

