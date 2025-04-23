Rogers Adds Two More Players

(Gary, IN) The Gary SouthShore RailCats made a couple of moves today inking a deal with former Atlantic League Champion Jake Hoover and backstop Julio Cajigas.

Hoover is a Michigan native that was an All-District player at Armada High School, he attended Hillsdale College and in his final season he put together a .370 batting average, crushing 10 home runs and had a 1.119 OPS. The Texas Rangers selected Hoover in the 28th round of the 2019 draft.

The utility player had his debut in 2019 and after COVID shutdown, Hoover spent time with Triple-A Round Rock and Double-A Frisco where he was teammates with RailCats All-Star Josh Smith and current 'Cats RHP Tai Tiedemann.

In 2022 Hoover spent the season in the Atlantic League's Lancaster Barnstormers. Lancaster made a push into the postseason that season and faced the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, in Game 2 of their series Hoover delivered a huge blow by hitting a walk-off home run to even the series. Lancaster would go on to win the series and ultimately the Atlantic League Championship over the High Point Rockers.

The 27-year-old was in Gastonia the last two years as a Honey Hunter and a Ghost Pepper. Last season Hoover played five different positions getting time in a second, third and all three outfield positions.

Jake brings experienced infield flexibility from the Texas Rangers Organization with his ability to play SS, 2B and 3B, Said RailCats Field Manager Lamarr Rogers. He's a confident, gritty and hard working player who briefly reached Triple AAA. I look forward to him bringing the energy to the team and am pleased to welcome him to our RailCats Club.

Julio Cajigas is a 27-year-old catcher from Romeoville, Illinois. The backstop played his final two seasons of college baseball at Concordia University and hit 10 home runs combined, driving in 54 runs and collecting 81 hits.

Cajigas was a pitcher and outfielder while at Concordia and joined the RailCats for one of their trips to Winnipeg the past season.

Julio will compete for a role as a catcher with the team, Rogers said. He's hard working and appreciative of the opportunity.

The Gary SouthShore RailCats are entering their 22nd season and opening day is scheduled for May 9th in Franklin against the Milwaukee Milkmen. The home opener at the US Steel Yard will take place on Tuesday, May 13th at 6:45 as the Cleburne Railroaders come into town. Tickets for all RailCats games can be purchased by clicking the link, or you can call the office at (219)-882-2255.https://railcatsbaseball.com/

