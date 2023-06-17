Tides Swept In Saturday Doubleheader
June 17, 2023 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, VA --- The Norfolk Tides (45-22) were swept in a doubleheader against the Worcester Red Sox (34-34) on Saturday night at Harbor Park. The Tides were unable to cool off the Worcester bats and dropped both games of the twin-bill.
To begin game one, Narciso Crook singled to give Worcester the early 2-0 advantage. The Red Sox added another in the third with a single from Ryan Fitzgerald. An error in the fourth and a Bobby Dalbec home run in the fifth brought the game to a 5-0 score. Colton Cowser drove in a run for the Tides in the fifth with an RBI groundout. Connor Norby followed it up with a run scoring double. Robbie Glendinning brought two more around on a double in the sixth to pull the Tides within one. Cowser legged out an infield single later in the inning, allowing the tying run to score. Worcester would retake the lead in the seventh with a pair of home runs, and while Heston Kjerstad also went deep in the home half of the inning, the Tides dropped game one, 8-6.
Norby led off game two with a home run. Enmanuel Valdez hit his second home run of the day, a grand slam in the third to put Worcester up 4-1. Lewin Díaz added a run for Norfolk with a home run in the fourth. The Red Sox tacked on another in the seventh with a Crook double to left and the Tides were tabbed with the 5-2 loss in the nightcap, dropping both games of the doubleheader.
