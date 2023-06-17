6.17.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (29-36) at Iowa Cubs (37-28)

June 17, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Principal Park

FIRST PITCH: 7:08 PM ET

GAME #66 / ROAD #35: Indianapolis Indians (29-36) at Iowa Cubs (37-28)

PROBABLES: RHP Kyle Nicolas (Triple-A Debut) vs. RHP Chris Clarke (0-2, 2.93)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Cam Alldred recorded the first quality start of his career, but the Indianapolis Indians went 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position to drop their third consecutive game to the Iowa Cubs at Principal Park on Friday night, 2-1. The Indians stranded runners in scoring position in each of the first four innings. In the ninth, Cal Mitchell led off the frame with a double and Jared Triolo set up runners at the corners with no outs. Manuel Rodriguez shut down Indy's threat with a strikeout and double play to end the game. The I-Cubs got on the board first courtesy of a David Bote solo home run in the bottom of the second inning. Alldred then countered by leaving his next 10 batters faced without a hit, three of which reached base safely by a pair of walks and a fielding error. A fifth-inning double by Levi Jordan marked Iowa's next hit, and he came around to score on a Bryce Windham sacrifice fly. Endy RodrÌguez punched a ball 104.7 MPH through the right side of the infield to plate Indianapolis' only run in the eighth.

TRIOLO HITS: Jared Triolo added his second three-hit performance of the week on Friday night. He is hitting .471 (8-for-17) with three runs scored, two doubles and his first Triple-A home run in four games against Iowa this week. The 25-year-old has improved his season batting average to .280 (30-for-107) with seven doubles, a triple and home run in 29 games.

MIGGY KEEPS GOING: Miguel Andújar earned a new career-high by hitting safely in 18 straight games. His streak is the longest by an Indians batter this season, and the longest since Nyjer Morgan's 17-gamer in 2008 from 6/17-7/17. His 18-gamer surpasses his previous career-high 17-game hitting streak from 7/8-8/14/17 with Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes/Barre. His streak is currently the longest active streak in the International League and third-longest in professional baseball. Last week, he tallied four-hit nights twice, tying his career high for the first time since May 6, 2021 with Triple-A Scranton Wilkes/Barre at Syracuse. Since returning to Indy, he is hitting .438 (32-for-73) with 18 runs scored, seven doubles, a triple, five home runs, 17 RBI and 1.267 OPS. In 41 total games with Indy, he is hitting .354 (57-for-161) with 29 runs scored, 15 doubles, two triples, eight homers, 32 RBI, .621 slugging percentage and 1.047 OPS. He has eight multi-hit games in his last 15. He ranks among IL leaders in average (2nd), OPS (4th), slugging percentage (6th) and on-base percentage (8th, .426)

GONZO GOES FOR THREE: Nick Gonzales belted the Indians 23rd triple of the season on Friday night - which leads the International League. Indy's 23 triples this season is tied for the seventh-most triples in all of professional baseball. Nick Gonzales leads the team with four triples - tied for third-most in the International League - and Endy RodrÌguez follows with three, 13 other Indians batters have notched a triple this season. In 2022, the Indians led the International League with 44 triples and ranked sixth in professional baseball, outfielder Travis Swaggerty led the charge with eight.

BORUCKI BLANKS: Left-handed reliever Ryan Borucki has not allowed a run in 8.1 innings in eight outings since joining the Indians bullpen on May 23. The 29-year-old elected free agency from Chicago (NL) on May 7, and signed with Pittsburgh as a minor league free agent on May 9. Borucki has not surrendered a hit in six of his eight outings with Indianapolis. He began his 2023 with Triple-A Iowa, going 1-0 with a 12.00 ERA (12er/9.0ip).

HENRY DOES IT ALL: Henry Davis, a catcher by trade, made a spectacular catch in right field on Friday night, robbing an I-Cubs hitter of extra bases. Davis is off to a strong start in Triple-A since his promotion on June 6. Through nine games, he has reached base safely in eight games and has scored a run in four of his last five. He is 9-for-32 with four runs scored, two doubles, a triple, home run, three RBI and seven walks. He drew a season-high three walks on Saturday night, his most since drawing three on Sept. 1, 2022 vs Akron with Double-A Altoona. Pittsburgh selected him first overall in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Louisville. The 23-year-old appeared in 41 games with Double-A Altoona to begin the season, hitting .284 (42-for-148) with seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 27 RBI, .433 on-base percentage and .980 OPS.

CAM IS THE MAN: Southpaw Cam Alldred earned his first career quality start last night and has become a steady force in Indianapolis' pitching rotation. Since May 5, he is 1-1 with a 2.33 ERA (7er/27.0ip), 24 strikeouts, 1.00 WHIP and .191 average against in nine games (five starts). Alldred owns a 2.77 ERA (8er/26.0ip) in six starts this season.

TONIGHT: The Indians will continue their six-game set with the Iowa Cubs on Saturday night at 7:08 PM ET. After the Indians nabbed game one of the series, the I-Cubs took the last three games. The Indians and I-Cubs first met this season for a six-game set at Victory Field from May 16-21, with each team winning three games apiece. Tonight, right-hander Kyle Nicolas (0-0, -.--) will take the mound for Indianapolis in his Triple-A debut against Iowa's right-hander Chris Clarke (0-2, 2.93). Clarke made his lone appearance against Indy on May 20. He pitched 2.0 scoreless relief innings with a pair of strikeouts.

NICOLAS DEBUTS: Right-hander Kyle Nicolas will make his Triple-A debut with Indianapolis tonight against Iowa. Prior to being promoted to Indianapolis yesterday, he went 3-5 with a 4.36 ERA (26er/53.2ip) in 12 starts with Double-A Altoona. In May, his 40 strikeouts led the Eastern League and was the fourth-most punchouts in minor league baseball. Pittsburgh acquired Nicolas from Miami alongside right-hander Zach Thompson and outfielder Connor Scott in exchange for catcher Jacob Stallings on Nov. 29, 2021. Former Ball State Cardinal, was originally selected by Miami in the second round (61st overall) of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft. He is currently rated Pittsburgh's No. 18 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

THIS DATE IN 2002: In a pitchers duel that saw both starters go the distance, left-hander Jimmy Osting outlasted his opponent and shut out Ottawa in his second complete game of the season, 2-0, in Game 1 of a doubleheader. A two-run home run by Izzy Alcantara - who went 2-for-3 with a pair of extra-base hits - in the fourth inning was the difference and gave the Indians the win. They then dropped Game 2, 7-2.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.