Red Wings Draw 10,811 Fans, Biggest Crowd Since 2019
June 17, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings announced a crowd of 10,811 Saturday night, marking the largest single-game attendance figure since August 22, 2019 (11,557).
Saturday's crowd sets a new season high, outdoing the 9,218 figure the team posted on May 29.
Through 30 home games in 2023, Rochester has announced eight crowds above the 8,000 mark. Since Innovative Field opened in 1997, no season has seen more than six crowds over 8,000 through the first 30 home games.
The two teams will meet for the series finale Sunday afternoon before the Wings kick off another homestand on Tuesday, June 20, as they welcome the Omaha Storm Chasers (KC) to town.
