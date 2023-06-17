SWB Game Notes - June 17

June 17, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (30-36) @ Rochester Red Wings (31-34)

Game 67 | Away Game 34 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY | Saturday, June 17, 2023 | First Pitch 6:45 PM

LHP Tanner Tully (5-1, 4.11) vs RHP Joan Adon (2-4, 5.98)

STARTING STRONG - Tanner Tully is sixth in earned run average in all of Triple-A baseball with a 4.11 ERA. In his twelve starts, he has been the most consistent of the rotation, tossing 57.0 innings for a team-high five wins.

CALLED UP- Josh Maciejewski finished his rehab assignment in Hudson Valley and was promoted to SWB to begin the road series. Last night he threw two shut out frames. The 27year old began then season on the Injured List, but pitched in three contests with the Renegades. Josh Breaux also started rehab on 5/27 with HV played in 13 games. He recorded 11 hits, one homer, and three runs batted in.

FIELDING FAUX PAS- The RailRiders have committed a total of 64 errors on the season with three made last night. This puts them first in the Inter- national League in this category. Andres Chaparro has the most with 11. Rochester has made the least miscues with 47. Visalia leads all of Minor League Baseball with 96.

FLO'S FLYING - Estevan Florial had his second multi-homer game of the season Thursday night to total 17 homers on the year. He has done this in the 47 games he is played in this year. This ranks him tied for third in the league and fifth in Triple-A. The most Flo has ever hit in a season is 18 in 2021 when he split time between Somerset, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and New York.

HOMER HEAVEN- The RailRiders were the first International League team to hit 100 home runs and they now have 113. Rochester has 65 as a team. The New York Yankees have totaled 105. The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. SWB homered 20 times against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Estevan Florial leads the team with seventeen.

RUNNING RAILRIDERS - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has swiped 74 bases this season, seventh in the International League. Wilmer Difo and Estevan Florial lead the team with 13 steals. Rochester has just 63 snags as a team with Richie Martin in charge with 16. Last summer, the RailRiders stole 172 bases which was a season-high record.

WHO'S ON FIRST -The RailRiders have had seven different first basemen this season. Billy McKinney leads the way with 23 starts, while Andres Chaparro has made 22 starts there. Mickey Gasper and Jake Bauers have also played their hands at first base this season. Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez each made their first professional start at the corner this season and now have each defended there four times. Franchy Cordero also played a handful of frames at first.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has four birthdays in June. Oswald Peraza turns 23 on June 15 while the following day Will Warren turns 24. On the 18th of the month, Jamie Westbrook turns 28 and finally Michael Feliz turns 30 on June 28.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect outfielder Elijah Dunham (#16 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7) and Randy Vasquez (#12) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this summer.

International League Stories from June 17, 2023

