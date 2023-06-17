Stripers Lose Sixth Straight, Drop 7-4 Contest in Nashville

June 17, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Sal Frelick's three-run double and solo home run led the Nashville Sounds (36-31) to a 7-4 win over the Gwinnett Stripers (29-39) on Saturday night at First Horizon Park. Joe Dunand blasted his team-leading 10th home run of the year in the loss for Gwinnett.

Decisive Plays: Hoy Park staked the Stripers to a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning with an RBI double, but Nashville quickly responded with a four-run second against Justus Sheffield (L, 0-2) to go up 4-1. Frelick tallied a three-run double and then scored on an RBI single by Mike Brosseau. RBI doubles by Cam Devanney and Skye Bolt extended the lead to 6-1 in the third, and Frelick's solo homer (1) off Nolan Kingham made it 7-1 in the fourth. Dunand delivered a two-run clout (10) to center field in the sixth to make it 7-3.

Key Contributors: Dunand (2-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs), Vaughn Grissom (2-for-4, double, 2 runs), and Justin Dean (2-for-4, double) all had multi-hit efforts for the Stripers. Frelick (2-for-3, double, homer, 4 RBIs), Devanney (4-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 runs, RBI) and Bolt (2-for-4, double, run, RBI) had multi-hit games for Nashville. Sounds starter Janson Junk (W, 3-4) yielded three runs over 6.0 innings for the win.

Noteworthy: Dunand has seven homers in June, batting .380 with 13 RBIs and a 1.296 OPS in 13 games this month. Forrest Wall tallied his 41st steal of the season, moving him to within five of matching the Gwinnett single-season record (Luis Durango, 46 in 2012). The Stripers have lost six straight games since winning five in a row from June 6-10.

Next Game (Sunday, June 18**):** Gwinnett at Nashville, 3:05 p.m. ET at First Horizon Park. Radio Broadcast: 2:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. TBD for the Stripers vs. LHP Robert Gasser (4-1, 4.66 ERA) for the Sounds.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 20): Gwinnett vs. Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry99.3.com and Bally Live. It's Family Value Tuesday once again, with $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.

