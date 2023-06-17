Iowa Wins Fourth Straight Over Indianapolis

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (38-28) won their fourth straight game over the Indianapolis Indians (29-37) by a score of 6-3, Saturday at Principal Park.

After a scoreless first inning, Indianapolis jumped out to a 1-0 lead on an RBI single from Cal Mitchell. Iowa didn't trail for long, as Yonathan Perlaza drove in two with his team-leading 18th double of the year.

They padded their lead the following inning, getting a three-run home run from David Bote. The three-run shot was Bote's second home run in as many days and brought Iowa's lead to 5-1.

Chris Clarke lowered his ERA to 2.84 on the year with Iowa, allowing just the one run on three hits and a walk while striking out three in his 4.0 innings. He was followed by Keegan Thompson, who allowed a run on a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

As they did in the second, Iowa got the run right back in the bottom half of the fifth, scoring on an RBI double from Dom Nuñez to take a 6-2 lead. Miguel Andújar clubbed an RBI double in the eighth to make it 6-3, but that is all they would score.

Daniel Palencia entered the game with one out in the eighth inning and the tying run at the plate, but recorded a strikeout and pop-out to get out of the jam. He spun a perfect ninth inning as well, earning his second career save.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Daniel Palencia spun 1.2 perfect innings, striking out three batters along the way. He recorded his second consecutive save, the first two of his career.

David Bote went 1-for-3 with two runs scored, a home run, three runs batted in and a walk tonight. The home run was his second in as many games and seventh of the year.

Iowa and Indianapolis are set to play the sixth and final game of their series tomorrow, with first pitch from Principal Park scheduled for 1:08. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

