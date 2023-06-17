June 17 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians

IOWA CUBS (37-28) vs. INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (29-36)

Saturday - 6:08 PM - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Chris Clarke (0-2, 2.93) vs. RHP Kyle Nicolas (0-0, -.--)

TONIGHT'S GAME: Iowa and Indianapolis are set to play game five of their six-game series tonight, with the I-Cubs currently leading the series three games to one. Iowa will send Chris Clarke to the mound in search of not only the series victory, but his first win of the season as well. Clarke is 0-2 with a 2.93 ERA entering tonight's game, having allowed nine earned runs over 27.2 innings pitched. The righty has surrendered 24 hits and eight walks while striking out 24 batters, allowing opponents to hit .235 against him. In his lone game against the Indians this year, Clarke spun 2.0 scoreless innings of relief, striking out two batters and allowing one hit to earn his first and only save this year. Opposite of Clarke will be Kyle Nicolas set to make his Triple-A debut with Indianapolis tonight. Nicolas started the year with Double-A Altoona where he went 3-5 with a 4.36 ERA in 12 starts. The righty allowed 26 earned runs on 56 hits and 23 walks over his 53.2 innings pitched, striking out 63 batters over the span. The 24-year-old was acquired by the Pirates on Nov. 29, 2021, in a trade with the Marlins and is Pittsburgh's No. 18 ranked prospect entering play tonight.

BOTE STAYS HOT: After a big series in St. Paul last week, David Bote has not skipped a beat this series versus Indianapolis. In his three games so far this series, Bote is 4-for-11 (.363) with three runs, a double, home run, RBI and walk. Last night, the infielder was the only I-Cub with a multi-hit game as he went 2-for-3. One of those hits was a 404-foot home run over the left field wall that also added a run and RBI to Bote's final line. The bomb broke open scoring in last night's game and provided Iowa with one of their two runs. In the last two weeks combined, Bote is batting .333 (11-for-33) with six runs, five doubles, two home runs, eight RBI and four walks. The Colorado native enters tonight on a four-game hitting streak. A hit tonight would match his season-long hit streak of five which he made from April 13 to April 23.

MANNY NO. 9: In Thursday night's 10-8 victory for Iowa, Daniel Palencia entered the game with one out in the ninth inning. The young right-hander recorded his first career save, striking out both hitters he faced. Last night, Iowa was clinging to a one-run lead with two outs in the eighth when they handed the ball over to Manuel Rodriguez. Opposite of Palencia who earned his first career save on Thursday, Rodríguez entered last night with eight saves this year, second in the International League. With runners on first and third, the righty struck out the first batter he faced to hold Iowa's 2-1 lead into the ninth. He allowed back-to-back hits to start the ninth, once again putting the tying runner on third, this time with no outs. From there, Rodríguez locked down, recording a strikeout and double play to end the game. With his ninth save of the year, the 26-year-old is now tied for first in the International League lead and is the only I-Cubs player on the active roster to have more than one save this year. Despite being tied for first in the IL, it was Rodríguez' first save since May 23 against Nashville.

A WARM WELCOME BACK: In his return to Iowa last night, Matt Mervis was greeted with a cheering sold-out crowd at Principal Park. The Cubs' No. 7 overall prospect made his first start since being optioned from Chicago last night. It didn't take him long to settle-in, roping a single on just the second pitch he saw. The hit was celebrated with applause from the crowd. The rest of Mervis' night was quiet as he was retired in each of his next two at-bats. In the field, the lefty led the team with 11 putouts at first base. His welcome gets even sweeter with his very own bobblehead giveaway.

PACK THE HOUSE: Iowa played in front of the largest Principal Park crowd this season in their 2-1 victory last night. Last night's 11,098 fans marked the largest attendance for an I-Cubs home game since August 23, 2019, when 13,138 packed in to see Iowa take on the Nashville Sounds. With last night's season-high home crowd, the I-Cubs and Indians have now played in front of the largest home and away crowd for Iowa this year. Last night was Iowa's largest home crowd and the largest road crowd they have played for came on May 18 at Indianapolis, when 13,186 fans filled the seats at Victory Field.

PERFECTION: Iowa got great pitching last night in their 2-1 victory, with two of the four relievers used recording perfect outings. Rowan Wick entered the game in the sixth inning after five strong innings from starter Riley Thompson. Wick has had some struggles this year, allowing earned runs in eight of his 15 total games, but last night was not one of those games. The righty spun a scoreless, perfect inning, striking out a batter along the way. He handed the ball to Brendon Little, who was also perfect in his lone inning. The southpaw struck out all three batters he faced, throwing 10 of his 13 pitches for strikes.

AGAINST INDIANAPOLIS: With their win last night, Iowa reached a season-high three game win streak against the Indians. They took the series lead 3-1 and can clinch a series victory with a win tonight. Iowa still trails 44-62 versus the Indians all time and 22-17 all-time at home. The longest win streak the I-Cubs have ever reached versus Indianapolis came in 2019 where they won six straight.

SHORT HOPS: Riley Thompson earned his second win of the year last night with his five scoreless innings, marking his first win since April 20 against Buffalo...the I-Cubs moved to 20-19 in night games with their win last night, going 7-8 at home in games played under the lights...with last night's victory, Iowa is now 7-0 in one-run games at home this year, going 14-3 overall in such games...last night's game was not only the largest crowd at Principal Park since 2019, it was also the fastest nine-inning game (2:01) since they played in one hour and 53 minutes in a 2-0 loss to Indianapolis on July 10 last year at Victory Field; it was their quickest nine-inning game at home since June 16 against Omaha last year, when they lost 8-2 in one hour and 55 minutes.

