Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 17 vs. Scranton/WB

June 17, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Scranton/WB RailRiders (30-36) vs. Rochester Red Wings (31-34)

Saturday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP Tanner Tully (5-1, 4.11) vs. RHP Joan Adon (2-4, 4.98)

WORKIN' FOR THE WEEKEND: The Rochester Red Wings fell last night, 6-5, for the first time this series against Scranton/WB after the RailRiders hit five solo home runs...RF NOMAR MAZARA launched a 108.3 MPH home run in the second inning, while 3B CARTER KIEBOOM logged a single in the loss to extend his hitting streak to eight games...RHP JOSÉ UREÑA became the first Wings starter since 2019 to work three consecutive quality starts last night, allowing three runs through six innings...CF DEREK HILL was one of three Rochester batters to collect multi-hit performances in the loss...RHP JOAN ADON takes the mound tonight against Scranton/WB's LHP Tanner Tully.

HOMAR MAZARA: RF NOMAR MAZARA launched his fifth home run of the year in last night's loss, coming off the bat at 108.3 MPH, as part of a 3-for-4 night at the plate, adding a double, two RBI, and a run scored to his line...his 2nd inning solo shot was his fourth go-ahead homer of the year...

This was Mazara's first home run in a Red Wings' loss, after the Wings posted a 4-0 record when the lefty homered to start the season.

The performance marked Mazara's 10th multi-hit game of the season.

SINCE WAY BACK: Despite the loss, the Wings racked up five runs on nine hits last night...since 5/11, Rochester's offense has scored the third-most runs in the International League (200), hit the third-most doubles (72), while stealing the fourth-most bases (41)...

From the beginning of the season through 5/11, the Wings ranked last in runs (138), stolen bases (23), while logging the fourth-fewest doubles (57).

BUSINESS IS KIEBOOM-ING:3B CARTER KIEBOOM extended his hitting streak to eight games after going 1-for-5 in the loss...the Georgia native has hit .375 (12-for-32) over his streak (since 6/6) with a triple, two doubles, eight RBI, and two walks...his eight game hitting streak is tied for the eighth-longest in the International League.

YES WAY JOSÉ: Wings starting pitcher RHP JOSÉ UREÑA turned in his third consecutive quality start last night, after the Dominican Republic native allowed three earned runs on six hits, striking out three batters with no walks through six innings of work...

The last Red Wing pitcher to log three-straight quality starts was RHP Randy Dobnak (STP), who logged five-straight from 6/3-8/2/19.

THREE'S COMPANY: Three Rochester batters finished the loss with two or more hits, marking the second-straight game three batters have collected multi-hit games...the Wings have knocked an International League-leading 42 hits since the start of their series with SWB (6/13)...their lineup has collected the most RBI (36), is tied for the third-most doubles (8), and the fourth-most home runs (7) since that date.

HOLLYWOOD HILL: CF DEREK HILL went 2-for-5 with two runs scored in last night's contest, pushing him to the .335 (57-for-170) mark which leads the Rochester squad...this is good enough to rank the Iowa native 6th among International League batters in batting average...

Hill's 19 game hitting streak this season (5/14-6/7) is the second longest in the IL...during that span he was hitting .397 (31-for-78) with two triples, seven doubles, four home runs and 18 RBI.

Hill has scored a run in each of the last five games, which is tied for the third-longest active streak in the International League.

RAKE ALU: 2B JAKE ALU recorded his team-leading 16th double last night, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in the loss...the game marked Alu's second back-to-back stretch this season recording two hits and an RBI, and extended his hitting streak to six games...

The lefty has scored a run in the last four games, and is hitting .423 (11-for-26) with three doubles, seven RBI and a home run since his hitting streak started (6/10).

THOU SHALL NOT PASS: Rochester pitchers allowed just two walks against Scranton/WB in last night's loss...RHP JOSÉ UREÑA didn't allow a free pass for the second time in a start with the Wings this season...since the beginning of June, Rochester pitching has walked five or more batters just four times in a game...the Wings staff has allowed 57 free bases since June 1, which is tied for the sixth-fewest in the International League during that span.

