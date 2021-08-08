Tides Get Swept in Doubleheader to End Road Trip

The Norfolk Tides were swept in a doubleheader in Jacksonville by the Jumbo Shrimp, losing game one, 6-4, and were shutout in game two, 5-0. The Tides end the road trip with a 2-5 record.

The first run of game one was scored by the Tides in the top of the first inning. Mason McCoy led off with a single and ended up reach third base with one out. Tyler Nevin was able to knock McCoy in on a groundout to score the first run.

In three consecutive half innings, the game saw three more lead changes. Jacksonville took the lead in the bottom of the second inning when Zack Zehner and Justin Twine both singled to lead off the inning. Zehner ended up scoring on a fielding error and Twine scored later on a sacrifice fly to put Jacksonville up, 2-1. In the next top half, the Tides loaded the bases and tied the game when Nevin walked. Kelvin Gutierrez hit the go-ahead RBI on a groundout. But Jacksonville retook the lead in the bottom of the third with RBI singles by Payton Henry and Zehner to go up, 4-3.

From there, the Jumbo Shrimp stayed in control. They scored in the bottom of the fifth on a solo home run by Lewin Diaz and then another run in the sixth on a Devin Hairston sacrifice fly, giving Jacksonville the 6-3 lead. Norfolk did get a run back with an RBI single by Jahmai Jones, but that's all the Tides got as they lost, 6-4, in game one. Jones finished the game 3-for-4 with an RBI.

Game two only featured two half-innings with runs in the frame. The Jumbo Shrimp scored twice in the bottom of the first when Lorenzo Quintana hit a two-run double to take an early, 2-0, lead. Jacksonville would end up scoring three more runs in the bottom of the fifth. Diaz hit in a run on a ground-rule double to score the first one. Later in the inning, Nick Fortes hit a two-run double to put up what would be the final score, 5-0.

After a league off-day Monday, the Tides return home to host the Memphis RedBirds at Harbor Park. First pitch on Tuesday will be 7:05 p.m.

