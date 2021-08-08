Sunday Finale Goes to Buffalo

(Allentown, Pa) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (37-44) led 3-0 after the first inning, the Buffalo Bisons (49-32) then scored nine unanswered runs to win 9-3 on Sunday afternoon. Thomas Hatch (1-2) earned his first win of the season, as he struck out nine batters over six innings pitched.

The Pigs three runs came behind a Matt Vierling RBI single and two-run home run by Darick Hall in the bottom of the first inning. It was the third straight game where Hall homered, and his tenth of the season.

Adonis Medina pitched three perfect innings to start the game while striking out two batters. Buffalo got on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth inning against Jeff Singer as Nash Knight hit an RBI single. The Bisons tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the sixth inning as Richard Urena scored on an RBI groundout and Knight hit an RBI double.

The Bisons broke the 3-3 tie in the top of the seventh inning against Jakob Hernandez (2-1) to take a 6-3 lead. Cullen Large hit an RBI double then Knight hit a sacrifice fly to score Urena. Rodrigo Vigil hit an RBI single to score Large for the final run of the inning.

Buffalo scored a run in the top of the eighth and two runs in the top of the ninth inning. Mike Adams allowed the run in the eighth inning, while Nick Lackney gave up two runs in the top of the ninth inning - his AAA debut. The Bisons accumulated 13 hits in the game, while the IronPigs totaled six hits.

The IronPigs begin a 12-game road trip in 14 days starting on Tuesday evening. The road trip will begin in Moosic, Pennsylvania against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

