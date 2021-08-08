Memphis Drops Series Finale at Durham in Extra Innings
August 8, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
DURHAM, North Carolina - The Memphis Redbirds fell just short in the series finale at the Durham Bulls (Triple-A affiliate, Tampa Bay Rays), losing 4-3 in 10 innings. It was the final scheduled game between the two teams in the 2021 season. Durham won nine of the 12 games they played against Memphis.
Both starters shined on a sunny Sunday afternoon at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Brent Honeywell Jr. allowed just one run on four hits in 5.0 innings for Durham (55-28), while Connor Thomas one-upped him for Memphis (40-44) by going six innings of one-run ball with seven strikeouts. Thomas retired the final 10 batters he faced. The lefthander also did not allow a hit in his final three frames.
The game stayed tight into the late innings - the 'Birds briefly took a 2-1 lead on a sacrifice fly from Juan Yepez in the sixth, but the Bulls tied it right back up in the eighth on a two-out RBI single from Vidal Brujan.
The game remained knotted at two into extra innings, as Memphis briefly took a lead when Dennis Ortega drove home Evan Mendoza with a single in the top of the tenth. However, Durham roared back to win the game in the bottom of the tenth. Miles Mastrobuoni tied the game with an RBI single and Brujan later won the game with an RBI double. The top prospect in the Tampa Bay Rays system went a combined 8-14 in the final three games of the series with four doubles and five runs scored.
The Memphis Redbirds are the proud Triple-A Affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. Memphis has claimed four League Championships and one Triple-A National Championship since their affiliation with St. Louis began in 1998.
Next Game
Tuesday, August 10 @ Norfolk (6:05 p.m. CT)
- Redbirds Probable Starter: TBD
- Tides Probable Starter: TBD
Watch: MiLB.tv
Listen: MiLB First Pitch App
