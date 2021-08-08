d'Arnaud's Walk-Off Helps Stripers Sweep Charlotte in Doubleheader

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (46-38) took both games of a doubleheader over the Charlotte Knights (29-54) on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field, winning game one 4-3 and game two 8-2.

Decisive Play (Game 1): With two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, rehabbing Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud hit a hard grounder down the third-base line to score Drew Waters for the 4-3 walk-off victory.

Decisive Play (Game 2): Ryan Casteel's two-run home run (4) off Jimmy Lambert (L, 3-3) in the second inning gave Gwinnett a 3-2 lead. The Stripers added five more runs in the fifth inning including a two-run shot by Travis Demeritte (13) to make it 8-2.

Key Contributors: Orlando Arcia led Gwinnett in hitting for the day, going 4-for-7 with a two-run homer (14) and two runs scored. D'Arnaud finished 2-for-4 with two singles in game one. Sean Kazmar Jr. smashed a solo shot (8) in game one, while Cristian Pache lead off game two with a solo home run (7). Jacob Webb (W, 1-1) took the game-one win after pitching a scoreless seventh inning. Tanner Roark (W, 4-1) contributed 1.2 scoreless innings in relief to earn the win in game two.

Noteworthy: The Stripers are now 7-3 in doubleheaders, having swept a twin-bill three times this year (June 9 at Memphis and July 8 vs. Nashville). With the pair of wins, Gwinnett finishes 16-2 against Charlotte this season. Though he did not pitch in a save situation, A.J. Minter extended his scoreless streak to seven games (7.1 innings). Arcia hit .333 (8-for-24) with a double, homer, and four RBIs in his first series back with Gwinnett.

Next Game (Tuesday, August 10): Gwinnett vs. Durham, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field (Family Value Tuesday, $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts, presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

