Shrimp sweep doubleheader, win series from Tides
August 8, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp swept a doubleheader from the Norfolk Tides Sunday, rallying to win game one, 6-4, before tossing a one-hitter in game two en route to a 5-0 win at 121 Financial Ballpark.
Jacksonville (48-36) has now won 14 of their last 18 games, and earned their seventh shutout win of the season in game two, taking five of seven in the series from Norfolk (32-50).
Game 1:
Trailing 3-2 in the third inning, Nick Fortes led off the inning with a single to left, and after moving to second on a sacrifice bunt, scored on an RBI single from Payton Henry to tie the score. On the play Henry advanced all the way to third base on an overthrow, and scored one batter later on a Zack Zehner sacrifice fly to put the Jumbo Shrimp ahead, 4-3, a lead they would not relinquish.
Lewin Díaz added an insurance run in the fifth, hitting his 15th home run of the season off of Konner Wade (loss, 3-2), to increase the lead to 5-3. One inning later, Justin Twine tripled and later scored on a sac fly from Devin Hairston to put the edge at 6-3.
All four Norfolk runs were unearned in the contest as the Jumbo Shrimp committed a season-high four errors defensively. After singling in the first inning, Mason McCoy advanced a base on a fielding error, and came in to score on an RBI groundout from Tyler Nevin to give the Tides the early advantage.
The Jumbo Shrimp answered with a pair in the second. Zack Zehner and Twine led off with back-to-back singles, and came around to score on an error and a sac fly, respectively, to briefly put Jacksonville in front, 2-1.
Nick Neidert (win, 5-1) yielded a pair of unearned runs in the third, which scored on a bases-loaded walk and an RBI groundout, but finished yielding just three unearned runs over five innings while striking out four.
Jorge Guzmán (save, 3) recorded the last six outs and also yielded an unearned run as Jahmai Jones singled home McCoy after he reached on an error to make it 6-4.
Game 2:
Jacksonville came out of the gates strong in game two against Mickey Jannis (loss, 0-5). In the first, Bryson Brigman and Díaz worked back-to-back walks, and Lorenzo Quintana followed with a two-run double to left-center gap to go up, 2-0.
Bryan Mitchell made a spot start for Jacksonville and faced the minimum through three innings, ceding only a walk, which was erased on a double play.
Jake Fishman (win, 3-1) gave up the only hit in the contest, a leadoff double to Stevie Wilkerson in the fourth, but left him stranded and worked two scoreless innings, fanning a pair.
Jacksonville added on in the fifth inning. Monte Harrison drew a walk to lead off the frame, and Díaz drove him in with a double two batters later. After an infield single from Quintana, Fortes lined a two-run double to left, pushing the Jumbo Shrimp lead to 5-0.
Tommy Eveld worked a perfect sixth inning, and Andrew Bellatti fanned two in a scoreless seventh to finish off the win.
After a day off Monday, the Jumbo Shrimp continue their homestand against the Charlotte Knights (29-54) Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. for Community First Credit Union Two for Tuesday, in which tickets are two-for-one at the Miller Electric Box Office for Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card.
It's also Jacksonville Sports History Night, and the Jumbo Shrimp encourage fans to come dressed in any Jacksonville sports jersey.
Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690, as well as online at espn690.com, MiLB.tv, and on the MiLB First Pitch app.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from August 8, 2021
- Sounds End Homestand with Win over Toledo - Nashville Sounds
- Tides Get Swept in Doubleheader to End Road Trip - Norfolk Tides
- Shrimp sweep doubleheader, win series from Tides - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Brujan, Bulls Beat 'Birds with 4-3 Walk-Off Win - Durham Bulls
- Memphis Drops Series Finale at Durham in Extra Innings - Memphis Redbirds
- Chasers Shut out by Clippers in Series Finale - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bisons End Season-Long Roadtrip with 9-3 Win - Buffalo Bisons
- Schuyler Goes Deep, O'Brien Goes 6.0 to Pilot Bats to Win - Louisville Bats
- No Sunday Funday as Saints Drop Series Finale 4-3 to Bats - St. Paul Saints
- d'Arnaud's Walk-Off Helps Stripers Sweep Charlotte in Doubleheader - Gwinnett Stripers
- Indianapolis Takes Series with 8-5 Win - Iowa Cubs
- Home Runs Lead Indians to Series Win - Indianapolis Indians
- Sunday Finale Goes to Buffalo - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Cocos Locos Walk off Winners in Debut - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders Bats Lead Late Win - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- DeShields Hits First WooSox Homer, Drives in Three in Loss at SWB - Worcester Red Sox
- Syracuse Surrenders Five-Run Lead, Drops Series Finale to Rochester, 7-6 - Syracuse Mets
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: August 8, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- August 8 Game Notes: Iowa vs. Nashville - Iowa Cubs
- Food Truck Rodeo Rolls into Frontier Field August 14 - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - August 8, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (40-42) at Iowa Cubs (35-46) - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Shrimp sweep doubleheader, win series from Tides
- Jumbo Shrimp Offense Unable to Back Cabrera's 11-Strikeout Day
- Fortes' Walk-Off Double Completes Comeback Win for Jacksonville
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Castano to Make Rehab Start for Jumbo Shrimp Friday
- Jumbo Shrimp and Tides Split 1-0 Decisions in Thursday Doubleheader