Shrimp sweep doubleheader, win series from Tides

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp swept a doubleheader from the Norfolk Tides Sunday, rallying to win game one, 6-4, before tossing a one-hitter in game two en route to a 5-0 win at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Jacksonville (48-36) has now won 14 of their last 18 games, and earned their seventh shutout win of the season in game two, taking five of seven in the series from Norfolk (32-50).

Game 1:

Trailing 3-2 in the third inning, Nick Fortes led off the inning with a single to left, and after moving to second on a sacrifice bunt, scored on an RBI single from Payton Henry to tie the score. On the play Henry advanced all the way to third base on an overthrow, and scored one batter later on a Zack Zehner sacrifice fly to put the Jumbo Shrimp ahead, 4-3, a lead they would not relinquish.

Lewin Díaz added an insurance run in the fifth, hitting his 15th home run of the season off of Konner Wade (loss, 3-2), to increase the lead to 5-3. One inning later, Justin Twine tripled and later scored on a sac fly from Devin Hairston to put the edge at 6-3.

All four Norfolk runs were unearned in the contest as the Jumbo Shrimp committed a season-high four errors defensively. After singling in the first inning, Mason McCoy advanced a base on a fielding error, and came in to score on an RBI groundout from Tyler Nevin to give the Tides the early advantage.

The Jumbo Shrimp answered with a pair in the second. Zack Zehner and Twine led off with back-to-back singles, and came around to score on an error and a sac fly, respectively, to briefly put Jacksonville in front, 2-1.

Nick Neidert (win, 5-1) yielded a pair of unearned runs in the third, which scored on a bases-loaded walk and an RBI groundout, but finished yielding just three unearned runs over five innings while striking out four.

Jorge Guzmán (save, 3) recorded the last six outs and also yielded an unearned run as Jahmai Jones singled home McCoy after he reached on an error to make it 6-4.

Game 2:

Jacksonville came out of the gates strong in game two against Mickey Jannis (loss, 0-5). In the first, Bryson Brigman and Díaz worked back-to-back walks, and Lorenzo Quintana followed with a two-run double to left-center gap to go up, 2-0.

Bryan Mitchell made a spot start for Jacksonville and faced the minimum through three innings, ceding only a walk, which was erased on a double play.

Jake Fishman (win, 3-1) gave up the only hit in the contest, a leadoff double to Stevie Wilkerson in the fourth, but left him stranded and worked two scoreless innings, fanning a pair.

Jacksonville added on in the fifth inning. Monte Harrison drew a walk to lead off the frame, and Díaz drove him in with a double two batters later. After an infield single from Quintana, Fortes lined a two-run double to left, pushing the Jumbo Shrimp lead to 5-0.

Tommy Eveld worked a perfect sixth inning, and Andrew Bellatti fanned two in a scoreless seventh to finish off the win.

After a day off Monday, the Jumbo Shrimp continue their homestand against the Charlotte Knights (29-54) Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. for Community First Credit Union Two for Tuesday, in which tickets are two-for-one at the Miller Electric Box Office for Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card.

It's also Jacksonville Sports History Night, and the Jumbo Shrimp encourage fans to come dressed in any Jacksonville sports jersey.

Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690, as well as online at espn690.com, MiLB.tv, and on the MiLB First Pitch app.

