No Sunday Funday as Saints Drop Series Finale 4-3 to Bats

ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints know how to start a series, going 20-7 in the first two games of their six-game series'. They just need to perfect the finishing part. For the 11th time in 14 series finale's the Saints were on the short end of a final, losing 4-3 to the Louisville Bats on Sunday afternoon at CHS Field in front of 6,792.

With Lewis Thorpe returning off the injured list and making his first non-rehab appearance since June 2, the Bats jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first as Alejo Lopez led off the game by dropping a single into right. With one out, Max Schrock's infield single to short put runners at first and second. With runners at the corners and two out Major League rehabber Nick Senzel blooped an RBI single into left-center putting the Bats up 1-0. Thorpe went 2.2 innings allowing one run on four hits while striking out one. He threw 58 pitches, 39 for strikes.

Ralph Garza Jr., making his first appearance in the Minnesota Twins system since he was claimed off waivers from the Houston Astros, struggled in the fourth. The Bats tacked onto their lead courtesy of a long ball. Senzel led off with a walk and Alfredo Rodriguez followed with a single to right-center. With one out, Jay Schuyler deposited a three-run homer over the left field wall, his first of the season, to give the Bats a 4-0 lead. Garza Jr. went 0.2 innings allowing three runs on two hits while walking two and striking out one.

The Saints cut into the deficit in the bottom of the inning as Mark Contreras led off with a walk. He stole second and went to third on the throwing error by the catcher Schuyler. Gilberto Celestino's RBI groundout made it 4-1. With two outs Jimmy Kerrigan was hit by a pitch and Keon Broxton singled him to third. Drew Stankiewicz' ground rule double plated Kerrigan to make it 4-2.

The Saints' bullpen kept them in the game as Jovani Moran hurled 2.2 hitless, scoreless innings while striking out two.

Yennier Cano pitched a hitless seventh and Kyle Barraclough pitched 2.0 perfect innings of relief while fanning three.

The Saints got to within a run in the eighth when Contreras doubled to right, moved to third on a groundout, and scored on a single from Ben Rortvedt. The Saints, however, would have the final four hitters of the game retired.

The Saints have Monday off and return to action on Tuesday night to take on the Indianapolis Indians in game one of a six-game series at Victory Field at 6:05 p.m. central. Both teams are TBA. The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

