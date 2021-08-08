Indianapolis Takes Series with 8-5 Win

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (35-47) lost a late lead to the Indianapolis Indians (41-42), falling 8-5 in the series finale on Sunday at Principal Park.

Indianapolis got out to another early lead, scoring three runs in the top of the second inning on a two-out, three-run shot from Ethan Paul. Those three runs were all Joe Biagini would allow, as he settled in and retired nine in a row at one point over his seven inning outing.

Nick Martini continued his hot hitting and got Iowa on the board in the bottom of the second inning with an RBI single. Iowa trailed 3-1 until the fourth inning, when Trayce Thompson clubbed his 14th homer of the year, a grand slam that gave the I-Cubs a 5-3 lead.

Each offense was held off the board through the next three innings, until Indy delivered a final blow in the eighth. Juan Gamez entered the game for Iowa and allowed five runs to score while recording just one out.

Bligh Madris capped off the comeback with a three-run shot, giving Indianapolis an 8-5 lead. Tyler Bashlor and Keury Mella each pitched a scoreless frame for the Indians, clinching a 4-2 series win.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Joe Biagini threw seven innings of three-run ball today, allowing six hits and one walk while striking out six total batters. It tied the longest start of any Iowa pitcher, done just once this year by Adrian Sampson on June 17, at St. Paul.

- In his fifth major league rehab appearance with Iowa, Rowan Wick threw a scoreless ninth inning. He allowed one hit and struck out one in the outing.

- Austin Romine went 2-for-2 with a single and a double in his first major league rehab appearance with the I-Cubs. He came around to score both times he reached base.

Iowa will get the day off tomorrow before heading to Omaha to take on the Storm Chasers. Game one of the six-game set is scheduled for a 7:05 pm first pitch at Werner Park. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

