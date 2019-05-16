Thursday's Salt Lake Bees Game Postponed

SALT LAKE CITY - Thursday's Salt Lake Bees game has been postponed due to rain. The Bees and Las Vegas Aviators will make up the game with a doubleheader on Saturday, May 18 at Smith's Ballpark starting at 5:05 p.m. with game two beginning approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one. Per Minor League Baseball rules, both games will be seven innings. One ticket for Saturday will be good for entrance into both games.

Tickets for Thursday's game can be exchanged at the Smith's Ballpark box office for a future 2019 Bees home game (excluding July 4 and July 24). The Bees and Aviators will play Friday's game as scheduled with first pitch coming at 6:35 p.m.

