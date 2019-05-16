Thursday's Salt Lake Bees Game Postponed
May 16, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
SALT LAKE CITY - Thursday's Salt Lake Bees game has been postponed due to rain. The Bees and Las Vegas Aviators will make up the game with a doubleheader on Saturday, May 18 at Smith's Ballpark starting at 5:05 p.m. with game two beginning approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one. Per Minor League Baseball rules, both games will be seven innings. One ticket for Saturday will be good for entrance into both games.
Tickets for Thursday's game can be exchanged at the Smith's Ballpark box office for a future 2019 Bees home game (excluding July 4 and July 24). The Bees and Aviators will play Friday's game as scheduled with first pitch coming at 6:35 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 16, 2019
- Thursday's Salt Lake Bees Game Postponed - Salt Lake Bees
- Fans' Guide to Parking This Weekend - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Aces to Host "Home Run for Life" Ceremony May 17 - Reno Aces
- Game Notes: Flying Chanclas de San Antonio vs. Memphis Redbirds - San Antonio Missions
- Round Rock Express Welcome Nashville, San Antonio to Town - Round Rock Express
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (13-25) vs. Round Rock Express (24-14) - Nashville Sounds
- Game Notes vs. Tacoma - Reno Aces
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (21-18) at San Antonio Missions (22-17) - Memphis Redbirds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 16, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- OKC Dodgers to Host Hometown Heroes Presented by Boeing Friday - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Saturday MVP Field Day to Cap 2019 OKC Dodgers MVP Program Presented by Devon Energy - Oklahoma City Dodgers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.