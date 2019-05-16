OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 16, 2019

May 16, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





aha Storm Chasers (18-21) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (12-25)

Game #38 of 140/Home #19 of 70 (5-13)

Pitching Probables: OMA-RHP Kyle Zimmer (1-1, 8.40) vs. OKC-LHP Ben Holmes (0-4, 6.43)

Thursday, May 16, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers return home to open a five-game series against the aha Storm Chasers with a 7:05 p.m. game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on a $2 Thursday featuring $2 select beer, Pepsi products and bottled water...The Dodgers seek back-to-back wins for the fourth time this season and first time since May 4-5.

Last Game: Prior to a league-wide day off Wednesday, the Dodgers scored 15 runs over three innings, including 11 runs in the seventh inning, as they avoided a series sweep with a 15-6 win against Round Rock Tuesday at Dell Diamond. OKC fell behind, 5-0, after the Express' Drew Ferguson and Nick Tanielu hit back-to-back doubles to lead off the bottom of the third inning and Ferguson hit a grand slam in the fourth. OKC answered in the top of the fifth, scoring three runs on RBI doubles by Matt Beaty, Kyle Garlick and Will Smith. A solo homer by Round Rock's Kyle Tucker put the Express ahead, 6-3, before a sacrifice fly by Connor Joe cut the Express lead back to two. The Dodgers then scored 11 runs in the seventh inning as nine players reached base with two outs. They quickly scored two runs to tie the game via a triple by Shane Peterson, RBI double by Will Smith and RBI single by Cameron Perkins. Later with two outs, OKC added nine more runs, including a bases-clearing double by Matt Beaty to take the lead, a RBI single by Peterson, two-run single by Smith, a RBI ground-rule double by Drew Jackson and two-run double by Daniel Castro. Reliever Louis Head (1-0) picked up the win, retiring all three batters he faced in the sixth. Head, Josh Sborz, Joe Broussard and Luis Vasquez held the Express scoreless and to two total hits over the final four innings. Round Rock reliever Rogelio Armenteros (1-3) was charged with the loss, allowing five runs on four hits over 2.0 innings with one walk.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Ben Holmes (0-4) makes his team-leading eighth start of the season...Holmes last started May 11 at Round Rock, allowing two runs on four hits over 4.0 innings. He issued a season-high four walks and season-low two strikeouts and did not factor into the decision of OKC's 3-2 road loss...Holmes ranks second among Dodgers pitchers with 35 strikeouts over 28.0 innings pitched this season, equaling an average of 11.25 strikeouts per nine innings...On April 19 in San Antonio, Holmes racked up a career-high 10 strikeouts over 4.0 IP, but was charged with the loss in OKC's 3-0 defeat...Holmes finished the 2018 season with Double-A Tulsa, going 2-2 with a 2.82 ERA, 30 K's and 12 walks over six starts (38.1 IP) while holding opponents to a .189 average...He began the 2018 season in the Marlins organization and spent time with Double-A Jacksonville and High-A Jupiter before being released June 27. He signed with the Dodgers July 6...Holmes was selected by Miami in the ninth round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Oregon State, where he led NCAA Division I with a 0.78 ERA in 2014 and was named Pac-12 Player of the Year...Tonight marks his first career start against aha.

Against the Storm Chasers: 2019: 2-3 2018: 8-8 All-time: 159-149 At OKC: 82-72 The Dodgers are already meeting aha for their third series of the 2019 season and second in OKC...All 16 games between the teams are scheduled to be completed by May 29...aha has won two straight games against the Dodgers, winning a three-game series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark April 16-18. The teams split a weather-shortened two-game series at Werner Park April 9-10...So far in the 2019 series with the Storm Chasers, OKC's Edwin RÃ-os has 10 hits, six RBI, five runs scored, one home run and two doubles. Last season against aha, he batted .410 in 16 games, leading the Dodgers with 25 hits, including a team-best eight doubles, 10 RBI, nine runs scored and two home runs...OKC has only won one season series against aha over the last eight seasons (11-3 in 2016) and is 1-5-2 in the season series since 2011.

Running Wild: The 11 runs scored in the seventh inning of the Dodgers' Tuesday win in Round Rock marked the most runs scored in an inning by an Oklahoma City team since the RedHawks scored 12 runs in the fifth inning of a 17-3 win at Nashville April 16, 2009. The offensive output also marked the most runs ever scored in an inning by an opponent against the Express since the team started playing in the PCL in 2005...The 15 runs scored by the Dodgers Tuesday, as well as their 16 hits, seven doubles and eight extra-base hits, were all season highs...The team went 9-for-16 with runners in scoring position after going 6-for-34 over their previous seven games.

Matt-er of Fact: Matt Beaty set season highs with three hits and four RBI Tuesday, going 3-for-5 with a walk and two runs scored. He put the Dodgers in the lead for good with a bases-clearing double in the seventh inning...Including the suspended game on May 10, Beaty is 10-for-his-last-19 with three multi-hit games, three extra-base hits, five RBI and five runs scored.

Will the Thrill: Will Smith is 11-for-23 with two homers, three doubles and eight RBI over his last six official games after starting the month of May batting 3-for-27. Smith connected on a career-high four hits Tuesday against the Express, including two doubles, with four RBI and two runs scored. It marked his first four-RBI game since April 23, 2017 with High-A Rancho Cucamonga...Through his first 30 official games, Smith has 30 hits, including 13 for extra-bases. His 22 RBI, 22 runs scored and 20 walks all pace the Dodgers this season.

Dinger Details: The Dodgers scored 15 runs on 16 hits Tuesday without hitting a home run. The outing snapped the Dodgers' season-high stretch of five consecutive games with a home run and marked the second-most runs ever scored by an OKC team (since 1998) without hitting a homer. The RedHawks scored 17 runs July 18, 2010 against Iowa in a 17-3 win in OKC without homering. Also, the 11 runs scored in the seventh inning Tuesday, marked the most-ever runs scored by an OKC team in an inning without homering...Despite being held without a home run Tuesday, the Dodgers have hit 19 home runs over their last 11 games after hitting 16 home runs over their first 26 games of the season.

On Strike: The Dodgers' pitching staff tallied seven strikeouts Tuesday marking just the second time in the last 12 games an opposing offense had fewer than nine K's in a game. The Dodgers lead the PCL American Conference with 361 strikeouts over 311.0 innings this season. The Dodgers rank third overall in the PCL, but league-leading Sacramento (387) has pitched 39.1 more innings and second-place Tacoma (377) has pitched 37.2 more innings than OKC...OKC set the PCL single-season record for strikeouts in both 2016 and 2017, with 1,245 and 1,277 K's, respectively, but Fresno bested both of those totals in 2018 with 1,330 K's...When opponents don't strike out, they are batting .399 (344x862) overall and .425 (149x351) over the last 14 games.

Garlick Smash: Kyle Garlick doubled Tuesday, collected a RBI and scored twice as he has now hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games. Including Friday night's suspended game against Nashville, he is 18-for-49 (.367) with six home runs, 13 extra-base hits, 11 runs scored and 15 RBI over his last 12 games...Garlick has hit an OKC-best 10 homers through 35 games in 2019 after hitting a team-leading 17 homers in 97 total games last season...His six homers so far this month are tied for the second-most in Triple-A.

Open and Shut: Entering tonight, the Dodgers have lost six straight series openers and three straight home series openers.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.