OKC Dodgers to Host Hometown Heroes Presented by Boeing Friday

May 16, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





LAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers will honor the service and dedication of local military members and their families Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark during the first Hometown Heroes presented by Boeing night of the season.

The Dodgers play the Omaha Storm Chasers at 7:05 p.m. Friday and special festivities will be held throughout the evening, culminating with postgame fireworks presented by Oklahoma Blood Institute.

Dodgers players and coaches will wear special camouflage jerseys during the game that will be auctioned off via the DASH Auction app, which is available for free via the App Store and Google Play Store. Proceeds from the jersey auction will go to Mental Health Association Oklahoma.

"Our Hometown Heroes nights are always some of our most anticipated dates on our schedule because they provide us with the opportunity to show our gratitude to our local service members and their families first-hand," C Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes said. "These commemorative nights allow us to honor the sacrifices and commitments made by these devoted individuals and show how appreciative the Oklahoma City community is for their service."

Army and Army National Guard vehicles will be on display on the Mickey Mantle Plaza outside of the ballpark, along with customized military SUVs on the outer Warren Spahn and Johnny Bench Plazas. A mass swearing-in ceremony for recruits from multiple military branches will take place on the field prior to the game and working military dogs will be part of an in-game demonstration.

A Chair of Honor will be dedicated during the evening at the top of Section 110 as part of the Hussey Seating Company's Prisoners of War (POW), Missing in Action (MIA) Chair of Honor Program. The unoccupied seat will be dedicated in honor of American service members who are unaccounted for and remain missing, symbolizing there will always be a seat available in the ballpark awaiting their return.

Representatives from Tinker Air Force Base will also participate in several pregame events, including delivery of the lineup card, the presentation of colors by an honor guard, as well as the singing of the national anthem.

Recognitions of Boeing military families and veteran employees in attendance will take place during the game, as well as the singing of "God Bless America."

"Boeing employees are honored to be recognized as hometown heroes," said Mikeal Clayton, Boeing C Site Director and Senior Counsel. "At Boeing, we believe veterans make our company better; in fact, veterans make up nearly one-third of our Oklahoma workforce. We also support veterans and their families through significant charitable grants to local veterans' community organizations."

The Dodgers return home to open a five-game series against the Omaha Storm Chasers tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. on a $2 Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, featuring $2 select beer, Pepsi products and bottled water.

The series continues with Hometown Heroes presented by Boeing and Friday Night Fireworks presented by OBI at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates for Saturday's 7:05 p.m. game against Omaha will receive an C Dodgers hat. Gates open at 6 p.m.

The series continues on a Chaparral Energy Family Sunday with a 2:05 p.m. game featuring pregame player autographs, a mascot meet-and-greet, face painters, inflatables and postgame kids run the bases.

The series between the Dodgers and Storm Chasers wraps up with an 11:05 a.m. game Monday.

Tickets are available through the C Dodgers ticket office located on South Mickey Mantle Drive, by phone at (405) 218-2182, or by visiting okcdodgers.com.

Live radio coverage of each game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.