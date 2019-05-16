Aces to Host "Home Run for Life" Ceremony May 17

May 16, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





no, Nev. - The no Aces will host their second Saint Mary's "Home Run for Life" ceremony of 2019, featuring John Bush, a heart attack survivor, on Friday, May 17 when the Aces take on the Tacoma Rainiers at 6:35 p.m. at Greater Nevada Field.

Since 2014, the Aces and Saint Mary's have been partnered to showcase the "Home Run for Life" program. Once a month, a brave individual in the Northern Nevada community is honored by taking a ceremonial trip around the bases with each team lining the baselines. The ceremony symbolizes the end of a battle against adversity. Individuals honored had overcome a significant medical event in their life with the help of Saint Mary's personnel.

John Bush has always focused on the present and lived by the phrase, "Today is today, tomorrow is a mystery." He found out the true meaning of this on December 28th, 2018 when he was rushed to the emergency room, while having a heart attack. The doctors had to bring him back to life twice. Having 100% blockage in one artery and 70% in another, a stent was put into his heart.

When his wife came to see him the next day, John finally admitted he was scared. He has always been very active with racing motorcycles and competing in archery tournaments and he feared that he would not be able to get back to his normal life.

After doing some research and talking with his cardiologist, he was sent to Saint Mary's Cardiac hab Program. John stated that he thought "it was the perfect solution to getting better but not over do it." When John entered the Cardiac hab program, they walked him through exercises and taught him how to listen to his body.

"I can't express how good I'm doing." John said. "The exercises started out slow and as I got better, they raise you up little by little. With them teaching me how to notice when my body has had enough, I am starting to get confidence back." John is currently still in the Cardiac hab program at Saint Mary's gional Medical Center and continues to get better with each day. He has taken what they have taught him and now he can confidently go back to his activities and judge how he feels.

John would like to share a word of advice for anyone who has suffered a heart attack. "There are answers out there and a proper way to get started. Don't be afraid of it, just embrace it."

John will round the bases commemorating his "Home Run for Life" in the middle of the second inning Friday night. The no Aces and Tacoma players and staff will be lined up along each baseline to greet him as he makes his way toward home plate while his story of adversity and triumph is publicly announced to the stadium crowd.

Greater Nevada Field gates open at 5:35 p.m. on Friday, May 17. Tickets are on-sale now at www.renoaces.com or by calling (775) 334-7000. Follow the club all season long on Twitter (@Aces) or like the team on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.