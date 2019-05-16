Nashville Drops Series Opener in Round Rock

May 16, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





ROUND ROCK - In what was a close game in the first half of the game, Round Rock dominated the second half of the game to put Nashville away 10-4.

Yordan Alvarez got things going for Round Rock with a three-run home run in the bottom of the first and gave the Express a quick 3-0 lead.

The Sounds hit back-to-back home runs to tie the game up in the top of the fourth. After Andy Ibanez led off with a single, Matt Davidson hit a two-run blast for his 13th homer of the season. Eli White followed him with a homer himself, his third of the year and his second of the road trip. It was 3-3 after four innings.

Alvarez hit his second home run of the night in the bottom of the fifth. His solo shot was his fourth of the season against the Sounds.

Round Rock would get another run in the bottom of the seventh when Garrett Stubbs scored on a Derek Fisher RBI single to make the game 5-3.

The Express kept scoring late when AJ Reed hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh. Alvarez would do more damage with a two-run double in the eighth. He would later score and that put the score at 10-3.

Jett Bandy would hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth but it would not fuel a comeback as the Sounds lose 10-4.

Tomorrow night's game will be played at 7:05 p.m., where Nashville's right-hander Tim Dillard (1-2, 5.93) will duel Round Rock's right-hander Cy Sneed (1-4, 5.72).

Post-Game Notes

* With today's 10-4 loss, the Sounds drop to 13-26 on the season. * The back-to-back home runs by Matt Davidson and Eli White was the second time Nashville made that achievement and the second time the duo did it together. In game one of an April 28 doubleheader in Iowa, White and Davidson hit solo home runs back-to-back in the seventh inning to finish off the Cubs 7-3. * Zack Granite extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a hit in the bottom of the third. Granite is hitting .412 (21-for-51) with seven runs scored, two doubles and three RBI during his 12-game hitting streak. He owns the longest hitting streak among active Pacific Coast League hitters with Willie Calhoun being recalled to Texas (Calhoun sits on a 15-game hit streak). * CD Pelham's five earned runs are the most he's given up this season.

The 2019 season is the 42nd in Nashville Sounds franchise history and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.