Round Rock Express Welcome Nashville, San Antonio to Town

UND CK, Texas - The Round Rock Express continue their 13-game homestand with a five-game series against the rival Nashville Sounds (Texas Rangers affiliate) beginning on Thursday, May 16. Up next, the San Antonio Missions (Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) come to town for a four-game I-35 Rivalry Series showdown.

Thursday's 7:05 p.m. series opener against Nashville features the latest installment of Pints & Pups, presented by Supercuts. Fans are invited to bring their furry friends to the ballpark while enjoying $4 24-ounce domestic beer and other craft beer specials as part of The Original Thirsty Thursday, courtesy of Firetrol Protection Systems.

The Express will also be collecting pet items for May's community drive to benefit Austin Pets Alive! Fans who donate items will receive a Be Our Guest voucher good for two reserved seats to a future Sunday-Thursday Express home game.

Bud Light Friday Fireworks return on May 17. The Express will light up the night sky with a postgame fireworks show following the 7:05 p.m. first pitch against the Sounds.

The Express Postgame Concert Series, presented by St. David's and Dell, rolls on this Saturday, May 18 as Bob Schneider takes the stage following the 6:05 p.m. game during Saturday at the Ballpark, presented by A+ Federal Credit Union.

Sunday, May 19 features Fitness in the Park, an afternoon full of health and wellness at Dell Diamond. The 1:05 p.m. game is also H-E-B Kids Day, with free inflatables and train rides for kids outside the stadium and all kids 12 and under can run the bases postgame.

Monday's series finale against Nashville includes $1 Hot Dogs and Sodas, thanks to Mrs Baird's. Foodie favorites continue as the San Antonio Missions come to town on Tuesday, May 20 for $2 Taco Tuesday, presented by Lennar. Fans can purchase $2 crunchy beef tacos with lettuce and cheese at select storefronts at Dell Diamond.

Cheers! Wine & Nine returns on Wednesday, May 21. Back by popular demand, fans can purchase a $10 ticket add-on that includes a collapsible Express wine tumbler and access to an exclusive wine tasting with over a dozen wines from E&J Gallo Winery and Brown Distributing Company. Small bites will also be available from Jack Allen's Kitchen and Salt Traders Coastal Cooking during the 7:05 p.m. game against San Antonio.

It is also Winning Wednesday, thanks to Texas Lottery, and Strike Out Hunger, benefiting the Round Rock Area Serving Center. Fans can bring two canned items in exchange for a general admission outfield lawn ticket to that night's game.

Thursday, May 22 is the annual Military Appreciation Night at Dell Diamond. The Express are proud to honor those that have served and those currently serving our country and thanks to Navy Federal Credit Union, active military and veterans may claim complimentary tickets to the game via GovX.

In addition to honoring all branches of the military during the game, the Express are partnering with 22 Kill to bring awareness to programs designed to assist veterans, first responders and their families with suicide prevention.

Friday's series finale against San Antonio features a rare meeting between the Round Rock Chupacabras and San Antonio Flying Chanclas, as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversion campaign to celebrate and embrace the cultures and values of Hispanic and Latino fans. The 7:05 p.m. game also features another Bud Light Friday Fireworks after the game.

For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and join the conversation during our historic 20th season using #20STng.

