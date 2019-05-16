Fans' Guide to Parking This Weekend

The Isotopes are reaching out to the public to inform them of the best way to prepare for a congested weekend around Isotopes Park. e Isotopes games will coincide with the PBR event at the Pit and NMAA events in the area tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday.

Fans should be aware of the following revision to the normal parking plan. Parking around the Pit will be used for PBR at $20 per vehicle.

Parking for Isotopes fans will remain at the normal $5 fee, however, for added convenience all of the $5 lots will also be available for carpools (where vehicles with four or more people can park for free).

Carpool lots, as well as $5 parking, can be found in the Stadium East and Stadium North lots adjacent to Dreamstyle Stadium and the UNM Track and Soccer Complex, the Science & Technology lots and the UNM lots north of Shields Street.

UNM Athletics operates all parking lots surrounding the sports facilities and in the Science and Technology Park. erefore, please direct all parking-related questions to Ed Manzanares, UNM Associate Director of Athletics, at (505) 925-5553 or edmanz@unm.edu.

e CNM SSC lot and Smith Brasher lots will be will also be $5, however payment must be made using the ParkMobile app upon arrival. No cash will be accepted at CNM. ese lots are also available for free to carpool vehicles. For CNM parking questions, please contact Nick Aragon at (505) 238-5643.

e Albuquerque Water Authority will remove all barricades on both eastbound lanes on Avenida Cesar Chavez for the weekend, thereby allowing traffic to flow as normal.

Fans are also encouraged to use a rideshare service, with pick-up and drop-off locations available at the Pit and in Lot C at Isotopes Park.

Isotopes Park gates will open early on Friday (5:00 p.m.) and Saturday (4:00 p.m.) to help fans who are coming to the ballpark.

For all parking information including maps, gate times and event times, please visit abqisotopes.com and the Isotopes social media channels (@abqtopes).

Normal parking procedures will go back into effect for the Isotopes next homestand.

