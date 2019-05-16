Game Notes vs. Tacoma

May 16, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





night's Game: The Aces will look to start fresh after getting swept by Salt Lake in welcoming the Tacoma Rainiers to Greater Nevada Field. On the hill for Reno will be right-hander Taylor Widener. Widener enters the game 2-2 with a 9.18 ERA but has pitched better as of late. He last faced Tacoma on May 10 in a no-decision allowing four runs on seven hits over five innings. The Rainiers would go on to win that game 8-5 in Tacoma. However, Widener has not lost his last four starts and has matched his season high of throwing five innings each of his last two starts. Taking the ball for the Rainiers will be lefty mmy Milone. The University of Southern California product faced the Aces on May 10 as well surrendering one earned run over five innings in a no-decision. He was named PCL pitcher of the week on May 6 after throwing 13 2/3 scoreless innings in his two starts that week.

Promotions:

Ticket Offer: College Discount

$5.00 Standing Room Only Ticket *Available at Ticket Office Only

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday

Enjoy $2.00 12oz Coors Light drafts and 12oz premium beer options for $4.00. | Presented By Reno News & Review and Rock 104.5

New Hit King: A first inning solo home run on Tuesday for Ildemaro Vargas tied the Aces franchise record for hits with 399. The record was broken with a line-drive single in the bottom of the fifth inning to give Vargas 400 career hits for Reno. The 27-year-old Venezuela native made his Reno debut in 2016, appearing in 49 games while hitting .354. He's been a Triple-A All-Star in back-to-back seasons (2017 & 2018), an All-PCL selection in 2018, and a fan-favorite since day one. After a brief stint with Arizona to start the 2019 campaign, Vargas is 11-for-15 through four games with the Aces. He has a career .323 batting average in Triple-A all with Reno over 1237 at-bats.

Good in the Community: Reno pitchers Taylor Clarke and Taylor Widener spent their off-day Wednesday at Renown Children's Hospital speaking, taking pictures, and signing autographs for kids in the hospital. The Aces would like to thank Renown Health for inviting us.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.