Redbirds Walked off at San Antonio

May 16, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The San Antonio Missions (Brewers) scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth to walk off the Memphis Redbirds (21-19) in the series opener Thursday night in San Antonio, Texas, 4-3.

Memphis trailed 1-0 and 2-1 before rallying with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth. The bullpen locked down in the sixth-through-eighth innings, but the Missions (23-17) capitalized in their last at-bat to take the win.

Tommy Edman had an RBI single in the top of the third to tie the game at 1, before San Antonio scored in the bottom of the fifth to take a 2-1 advantage. Tyler O'Neill and Adolis Garcia proceeded to go deep in the top of the sixth to give Memphis a 3-2 lead.

It was O'Neill's seventh home run in 12 games played for the Redbirds, and Garcia's long ball was his 10th of the year.

After taking the one-run lead, the Redbirds pitching staff took over. Genesis Cabrera came back after his offense gave him the lead and retired the Missions in order in the bottom of the sixth, which was his last inning of work. The left-hander finished with a quality start, allowing only two runs on eight hits in 6.0 innings. He struck out four and walked one.

After Cabrera, Ryan Helsley retired all five San Antonio hitters he faced in the seventh and eighth innings, and Ryan Meisinger got the final out of the eighth.

Tommy Layne entered with a one-run lead in the bottom of the ninth and got a quick groundout, before two walks and a hit loaded the bases with two outs. Tyler Saladino then doubled home a pair to give San Antonio the victory.

A win would have been Memphis' fourth in the last five games.

Rangel Ravelo went 3-for-4, extending his hitting streak to eight games. He has four multi-hit games during the stretch, three of which are three-hit performances. He has hits in his last 11 games with an official at-bat, raising his batting average from .165 to .281.

The Redbirds are in San Antonio through a day game on Monday, before heading to Nashville until the end of next week. Memphis is back at AutoZone Park on Saturday, May 25.

