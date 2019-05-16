Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (13-25) vs. Round Rock Express (24-14)

me #39: Nashville Sounds (13-25) vs. Round Rock Express (24-14)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Phillips Valdez (0-4, 4.82) vs. RHP Jose Urquidy (0-0, ---).

First Pitch: 7:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Phillips Valdez: 27-year-old Phillips Valdez starts for the Sounds tonight. The right-hander is making his 7th start of the season and 8th appearance overall. Valdez is 0-4 with a 4.82 ERA in his 7 games (6 starts) and has covered 28.0 innings. He last pitched on May 11 in a 7-5 loss to Memphis. He went 3.0 innings and allowed 5 runs (all earned) on 5 hits and 4 walks. Valdez split the 2018 season between Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Syracuse and went 6-7 with a 2.73 ERA in 31 games (19 starts). He signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers on December 21, 2018. He was originally signed by the Cleveland Indians on May 29, 2009.

Searching for Series Win #1: As Nashville begins its 10th series tonight, they search for series win number one. Overall in nine series, the Sounds are 0-7-2. Nashville and Round Rock have played 5 official games and the Express lead the season series, 4 games to 1.

Big League Willie Style: When outfielder Willie Calhoun was recalled by Texas yesterday, a major piece of the offense went with him. Calhoun was hitting .304 (35-for-115) with 18 runs scored, 5 doubles, 8 home runs, 22 RBI and 22 walks. Calhoun was among team leaders in every offensive category, including the leader in walks, on-base percentage (.416), slugging percentage (.557) and OPS (.973).

Eli is Streaking Again: With another hit Tuesday in Memphis, Eli White has another 5-game hitting streak - his third streak of at least 5 games. Over his last 5, White is hitting .300 (6-for-18) with 3 runs scored, 1 home run, 2 RBI and 2 walks. His longest hitting streak of the season was 11 games from April 17-30.

Double Up d'Arnaud: Chase d'Arnaud has doubled his RBI total in the last two games with back-to-back 2-RBI games. d'Arnaud had 3 RBI in the first 2 games of the season and then only had 1 over his next 18 games.

What's the word around Nashville?

Nashville Sounds (@nashvillesounds)

We had an awesome day at @WhitsittWildcat with @MayorBriley playing Pop Up baseball as part of @MLB's #PlayBall initiative! Look at all those smiles! #SoundsGood | @soundscommunity

Tennessee Brew Works (@TNBrewWorks)

Our Head Brewer Matt and @dkeitel, talking about the @nashvillesounds "Big Guitar Brewfest" on @TODAYINNASH! #tnbeer https://www.wsmv.com/today_in_nashville/sounds---big-guitar-brewfest/video_ea3f7555-52fe-51f9-9765-9938031f4016.html?utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=user-share ... via @wsmv

Heather Mathis (@NC5_HMathis)

Look who is with me at Sam Houston Elementary in Lebanon this morning! @nashvillesounds We're having a great morning talking to kids for Career Day!

