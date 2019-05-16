Dodgers Open Series with 5-3 Win Against Omaha

Oklahoma City - Zach Reks hit a three-run home run in his Triple-A debut as four of the Oklahoma City Dodgers' runs scored via homer in a 5-3 win against the Omaha Storm Chasers Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

The teams opened a five-game series in Bricktown as the Dodgers won back-to-back games for the fourth time this season and first time since May 4-5 at New Orleans.

In the sixth meeting and third series of the season between the teams, Omaha (18-22) jumped out to a quick lead before the Dodgers scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take the lead for good.

With two outs in the top of the first inning, Omaha's Cheslor Cuthbert hit a solo homer out to center field for a 1-0 lead.

The Dodgers (13-25) were able to load the bases in the bottom of the third inning with one out, but Shane Peterson grounded into a double play to end the inning and keep Omaha in front on the scoreboard.

Bubba Starling later led off the top of the fourth inning for the Storm Chasers with a solo homer that landed in the Dodgers' bullpen in left-center field for a 2-0 Omaha advantage.

The Dodgers then scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take the lead.

With one out and two runners on base, Reks hit a towering three-run homer out to the Budweiser Deck in left field to put the Dodgers in front, 3-2.

Reks joined the Dodgers Thursday from Double-A Tulsa where he led the Texas League in home runs (nine), runs (29), slugging percentage (.584) and on-base plus slugging percentage (.978) at the time of his promotion.

The Dodgers then proceeded to load the bases after the home run and Ríos hit a sacrifice fly to boost Oklahoma City's lead to 4-2.

Omaha got a run back in the sixth inning on a RBI single by Jecksson Flores to cut the Dodgers' lead to one run.

But with two outs in the seventh inning, Ríos connected on a solo home run out to center field to extend the Dodgers to a 5-3 advantage. The homer was Ríos fourth of the season and first since May 4, as the Dodgers have now hit 21 home runs over their last 12 games.

The Dodgers tied their season-high mark by drawing nine walks in the game, but Omaha outhit Oklahoma City, 9-7.

Dodgers starting pitcher Ben Holmes (1-4) picked up his first win of the season, allowing two runs and six hits over 5.0 innings with two walks and two strikeouts. Jaime Schultz held Omaha without a hit and scoreless in the top of the ninth inning for his second save of the season.

Omaha pitcher Zach Lovvorn (1-3) was charged with the loss, allowing four runs on five hits over 2.2 innings with four walks and three strikeouts.

With Thursday's win. Oklahoma City snapped a stretch of six straight losses in series openers, including three straight at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

