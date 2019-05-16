Sacramento at Fresno Postponed
May 16, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release
Fresno, Calif. - Wet grounds and persistent rain showers into the evening forced the postponement of Thursday's Fresno Grizzlies game against the Sacramento River Cats. The game will be made up Friday as part of a doubleheader, beginning at 5:05 p.m. at Chukchansi Park. The clubs will play two seven-inning games, opening a five-game series in Fresno, lasting through Monday.
Tickets for Friday will be good for admission to both games. Fans holding tickets to Thursday's game are able to exchange them for any future Grizzlies home game this season, based on availability, with the exception of July 4. Thursday tickets may also be exchanged for Friday's doubleheader. Exchanges must be made in person at the Chukchansi Park ticket office.
Tomorrow's Matchup
DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV
Friday May 17 Sacramento River Cats (Home)
Game 1: RHP Mario Sanchez (Fresno) vs. RHP Dereck Rodriguez (Sacramento)
Game 2: RHP J.J. Hoover (Fresno) vs. LHP Ty Blach (Sacramento)
5:05 p.m. (Doubleheader) KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV
ON THAT FRES-NOTE: How rare is measurable rain in Fresno during baseball season? Thursday was the first Fresno Grizzlies home game impacted by rain since 2015. The Grizzlies did not have a single rain postponement, or even a delay at Chukchansi Park between 2016 and 2018, and had the tarp on the field on a game day only twice during those three seasons combined (not at all in 2017).
