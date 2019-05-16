Game Notes: Flying Chanclas de San Antonio vs. Memphis Redbirds

May 16, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





ying Chanclas de San Antonio (22-17) vs. Memphis Redbirds (21-18)

Game #40/Home Game #22

Thursday, May 16, 7:05 p.m.

Nelson Wolff Stadium

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Thomas Jankins (2-1, 4.50) vs. LHP Genesis Cabrera (1-3, 7.81)

Home is Where the Heart is: The San Antonio Missions are back home at The Wolff where they have enjoyed the most success. The Missions are 13-7 (.650) in the Alamo City, which is the best home record amongst the 16 teams in the Pacific Coast League. The Missions are batting .259 (163-for-629) with 29 home runs at Wolff Stadium compared to .233 (141-for-604) with 23 home runs on the road.

Loving the Lefties: The Missions have been very successful against southpaw starting pitchers this season. In 10 games against left-handed starters San Antonio is a blistering 8-2. Missions hitters are batting .264 (87-for-330) against lefties compared to .240 (217-for-903) against right-handers.

Days Off, Wins On: After an off day yesterday the Missions are poised to open up their series against the Memphis Redbirds with a win. San Antonio is 2-0 after off days this season and since 2017 are 19-9 after a day off. Manager Rick Sweet has also had success after off days.Sweet's teams are 16-8 following off days since 2017.

*WHAT THEY'RE SAYING*

MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline)

"It still kind of hasn't fully hit me yet." Following a strong debut, #Brewers No. 1 prospect Keston Hiura is ready to settle in as the starting second baseman: atmlb.com/2Hk3aLY

San Antonio Missions Baseball (@missionsmilb)

Be one of the first 1,500 fans through the gates on Friday and take home this ying Chanclas thermal mug presented by 54th Street Grill & Bar! bit.ly/2Vl2Ujx

*RECENT TRANSACTIONS*

C Jacob Nottingham recalled by Milwaukee

RHP Burch Smith optioned (5/12) to San Antonio and activated

